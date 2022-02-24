Marietta's Izaiyah Nelson is double-teamed by Tift County's Torrance Galmer and Henry Gebhart as he tosses the ball out of the paint to a teammate during GHSA State Basketball Tournament Action. Special/Kelly J. Huff
Marietta's Todd Lecadre glides to the basket for the lay up against Tift County during GHSA State Basketball Tournament Action. Special/Kelly J. Huff
Marietta's Izaiyah Nelson and Tift County's Tyquan Mills battle for the loose ball on the baseline during GHSA State Basketball Tournament Action. Special/Kelly J. Huff
Marietta's Jack Bourgeois is trapped near mid-court by Tift County's Henry Gebhart and Tyquan Mills during GHSA State Basketball Tournament Action. Special/Kelly J. Huff
Marietta's Jaiden Mann slashes his way to the hoop thru the Tift County defenders during GHSA State Basketball Tournament Action. Special/Kelly J. Huff
Marietta's Izaiyah Nelson rises above Tift County's Tyler Parker for the fingertip roll shot during GHSA State Basketball Tournament Action. Special/Kelly J. Huff
Marietta's Todd Lecadre fires off a three pointer against Tift County during GHSA State Basketball Tournament Action. Special/Kelly J. Huff
Marietta's Jack Bourgeois fires off a three pointer against Tift County during GHSA State Basketball Tournament Action. Special/Kelly J. Huff
MARIETTA – Marietta scored on two layups in the last 20 seconds of the game to post a come-from-behind 54-50 victory over Tift County in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament Wednesday.
The victory, the fourth in the last six games, moves the Blue Devils (10-19) into Round 2 at Milton on either Friday or Saturday.
A pair of Torrance Galmer free throws pulled Tift County into a 50-50 tie, before Izaiyah Nelson and Todd Lecadre sealed the victory with the layups.
“Tift County played a great game (Wednesday),” Marietta coach Markus Hood said. “Their coach and staff did an incredible job.”
Tift County jumped to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by 3-pointers from Will Clark, and Galmer, who finished with 12 points.
Tift County increased their lead in the second period on jump shots by Greene, who added 15 points, and Christian Jones, as well as a layup and free throw from Galmer to build a 23-12 advantage.
Marietta answered with a 5-0 run highlighted by a 3-pointer by Lacadre and a layup from Jaiden Mann, who finished with 17 points, pulling it within six at 23-17. Tift County then went on a 6-4 run to end the first half leading 29-21.
Tift County increased its lead to 35-21 in the third quarter going on a 6-0 run, highlighted by jumps hots from Greene, Galmer and Jones.
Marietta answered with a 18-4 point run highlighted by jump shots from Mann, Robert Butler and Lecadre, as well as a last second 3-pointer by Charles Gauthier to tie the game 39-39 heading to the fourth quarter.
Jaylen Greene’s layup to start the final period put Tift County on top 41-39. Marietta answered with back-to-back layups by Nelson, allowing it to reclaim the lead.
