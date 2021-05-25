Lassiter sophomore Elizabeth Tilt qualified for the U.S. Olympic trails with her performance in the women’s 100-meter butterfly last week in the Atlanta Classic at Georgia Tech's McAuley Aquatic Center.
The 16-year-old posted a time of 1 minute, 0.56 seconds representing the Woodstock-based Chattahoochee Gold swim team.
Tilt said she did not know she had a qualifying time right away. She said she has been taught to stay calm and focus on the goal since she began swimming competitively at 11 years old, and that is exactly what she did.
“I couldn’t tell right off the jump,” Tilt said, “but I have always been taught to just do my best and stay focused.”
Tilt will swim in the Olympic trials June 6 in Omaha, Nebraska, and Chattahoochee Gold coach Mike Wardell is confident she has put in the work to succeed.
“She’s a super hard worker. She’s extra focused on what she’s doing at practice,” Wardell said. “She’s really good at making changes, and I would say she is very coachable.”
Tilt found success at Lassiter as well in the 2020-21 season, helping her team win the Class AAAAAA state championship in February. Individually, she won the state championship in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and she was part of the title-winning 400 relay team. She also helped Lassiter finish second in the 200 medley relay.
Despite the recent success Tilt is focused on the future. She has received many college offers, but she does not want to even begin looking at them until after the trials
Tilt said she has always wanted to go to the Olympics, a goal she thought too hefty until recently. She said will be working hard to achieve her dream this summer.
“I am really proud of what I did, but I am also always trying to get better,” Tilt said.
