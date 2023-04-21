May Prado will be a little late starting her senior year at Lassiter, but for good reason.
Prado will be in Turkey when the school year starts after becoming the first female wrestler from Georgia to qualify for USA Wrestling's World Team.
Prado did it by winning her weight division in the under-17 team trials during last week's U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Nationals in Spokane, Washington. She will compete for Team USA in the U17 World Championships from July 31-Aug. 6 in Istanbul.
"It really hasn't sank in yet," Prado said, "but I'm happy all the work I've been putting in is paying off."
It was the second time Prado had competed at nationals. Last year, she lost both of her matches, so she said her mindset this time around was go into the tournament will no expectations.
Prado, one of 64 girls in the 65-kilogram weight division, worked her way all to the best-of-three championship match against Felicia Manuel of Michigan.
Prado won the first match 10-0 on a technical fall, but Manuel rallied for a 9-0 decision in the second bout.
"After the first match, I got really nervous," Prado said. "We were wrestling on a stage in the middle of everything. Heading into the last match, I refocused and told myself, 'Whatever happens, happens.' I went out and wrestled the way I wanted to wrestle."
In the deciding bout, Prado won 2-1.
"She's pretty phenomenal," Lassiter coach Matt Brickley said. "She's going to do great things after high school. She has no ceiling."
Prado is expected to go to the U.S. Olympic training facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado, next month to work with training partners in preparation for the world championships. In June, she is expected to compete at the Junior National Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before heading to Turkey.
Prado moved to Georgia from the Chicago area in seventh grade and took up wrestling after it was suggested by her mother that she compete in a winter sport. At first, Prado said she was not very good, but she is the kind of person who wants to make sure she does everything to the best of her ability.
It soon became Prado's focus, to the point that when she first met Brickley, she told him she had some lofty goals.
"She told me in eight grade she wanted to be on the world team," Brickley said.
Four years later, she did it.
Prado said she did not expect to reach this goal this fast.
"The plan was to do it in college," she said. "I never expected to make it in high school."
The national championship was just the latest achievement for Prado.
During her junior season at Lassiter, she went a 16-6 record, which included winning her second girls state championship. Brickley said Prado initially had just planned on wrestling in the girls division this season, but it was difficult to find matches. She stepped up and started wrestling in the boys matches to help fill Lassiter's duals roster, started piling up wins, and it paid off in a big way.
"One of the matches was in the state quads," Prado said. "The win was really huge for the team. The energy riled up my teammates. I was really excited to do it."
