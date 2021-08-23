Last season, Lassiter’s Ellie Kean was named the 2020 Georgia Coaches Association Class AAAAAA Player of the Year.
This season, the pitcher is living up to that honor.
The senior has had quite the start to the 2021 season. In the Lady Trojans’ 8-0 start to the season, Kean has gone 6-0 with two saves and 81 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched.
She has been playing softball since she was 5-years-old and said her older brothers, Ryan and Josh, helped her get into the sport.
“Both my brothers had played baseball before, so we were at the batting cages and I picked up a bat and was like, ‘Oh, I can hit!’” Kean said. “I just kind of started playing from there.”
From 5 to now, Kean has grown tremendously as a player.
So much so that in January, she announced her commitment to play softball at the University of North Georgia.
“As soon as I got on campus, I fell in love with the school,” Kean said. “The coach is awesome, and they have a really good background. They made it to the Division II World Series, and made it really far, so that’s something I really look forward to.”
Before she heads off to Dahlonega next fall, Kean said she is looking forward to making the most out of her senior season.
“I really want to have fun this year,” she said. “I want to get better with being a leader on the team since I’m the oldest one. I’m the only senior, and I want to be someone that the other girls can look up to.”
She also wants to help her team win back-to-back state titles. Last season, the Lady Trojans won the Classification AAAAAA state title, the program’s first since 2007.
Kean said the team’s success from last year has contributed to her early success this season.
“I think last year was a big part of it, it kind of carries over, and this team this year has really good chemistry like we did last year,” Kean said. “It’s carrying over that momentum since we won state last year. We have that drive where it’s like we have to defend our title, so I think we all came out to the field to defend that and try to get to that point again.”
Lassiter coach Jason Campbell, who has coached Kean for three years, said her success this season is much deserved.
“She works hard in the offseason, and she worked hard last year,” Campbell said. “She wants to get better, it's a process with her. One pitch doesn't affect her, she doesn't let it affect her. She just comes back and she wants to know what she did wrong, how she could do better. And she just works on it, she works on her craft.”
Regardless of what happens on the field this season, Kean is proving she is one of the best with her mindset.
“I just want to have a good season again and play well,” Kean said. “(Even) if we lose, it’s okay as long as we all still have fun this year.”
