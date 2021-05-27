CUMBERLAND -- After chasing down fly balls all season in high school outfields in and around Cobb County, Lassiter outfielders Max Beck-Berednsen, Parker Hughes and Cameron Campbell made the move to the big leagues on Wednesday when the Trojans took on Houston County at Truist Park for the Class AAAAAA state championship.
Playing at the home of the Atlanta Braves forced the three to cover significantly more depth than the typical high school field, but the three defenders proved up to it.
“They are obviously very talented athletes, but they just play so well off of each other,” Lassiter coach Kyle Rustay said. “What Parker was doing in center field was phenomenal, needless to say.”
Hughes flew around Truist’s expansive center field all night, using his speed to track down four deep fly-balls across the two games. Two of them were a step short of the warning track near the 400-foot sign, and all four would have likely been out of most high school parks, which normally has center field fences at 360-feet.
Campbell nabbed two fly balls in left field in Game 1 and added another in Game 2, in addition to tracking down the ground balls that came his way.
Beck-Berednsen may have had the play of the night on a shallow fly ball to right field, midway between first base and the foul pole in the third inning of Game 2. He sprinted from his position in deep right field to snatch the ball and then rifled it without hesitation to throw out a runner at home plate. Not only did the double play end the inning for Houston County, but it also prevented the Bears from adding to their four-run lead.
“When he made the throw, he threw a strike to the plate. Ryan Stephens (had) the great press tag on it.” Rustay said. “We work on it obviously, but that’s all about making the big play in a big moment.”
Beck-Berednsen also made a diving catch heading toward the infield in Game 1.
Though his outfielders’ performance on an MLB field may have taken fans by surprise, Rustay had his team prepared. He spent the week hitting balls over his players’ heads to get them prepared to play in the expansive outfield. Rustay said he was told that the balls did not carry well at Truist, and said North Paulding’s outfielders played exceptionally deep in during Monday’s Class AAAAAAA championship series against Parkview.
“There were some balls that were just flat out barreled up, and our guys went and got them,” he said. “We had worked on it, and we had kind of expected that to be the case because (Houston’s lineup) is talented,”
Though a week of preparation and strong execution were not enough to get Lassiter over the top in either game, Rustay said he was proud of the fantastic effort from his outfielders.
“That’s the best outfield in the state of Georgia,” he said. “I don’t have any reservations in saying that because those guys have been doing that type of work all season long.”
