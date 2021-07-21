Lassiter girls lacrosse coach Angela Brunner was named the state's girls coach of the year by USA Lacrosse on Tuesday.
The award, defined on the USA Lacrosse website, is designed to recognize lacrosse coaches around the country that represent an ideal example of the sport. The award is meant to recognize the coach's individual performance and contribution to the team — and not specifically to highlight coaching wins.
Coaches are nominated for the award by players, parents or other coaches from around the state. Then, a panel selects the winner.
“I think that it shows I have been working really hard to grow the sport of lacrosse here in Georgia,” Brunner said, “and provide players with an opportunity to play the sport they love, and hopefully help guide these kids and mentor them.”
During the 2021 season, Brunner led the Lassiter to an 11-8 finish, with a second-place mark of 7-1 in Area 4-6A/7A. The Lady Trojans made it to the second round of state playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Milton.
“I absolutely love my players,” Brunner said. “They work really hard. And I know that the life lessons that they learn from playing team sports will really prepare them for the future. I’m also just so proud of them and blessed (for us) to have gone through COVID and still have the opportunity to play lacrosse.”
Brunner, who is entering her 14th year coaching lacrosse, said winning the award came as a surprise, but she is proud to be recognized for all she has done for the sport.
“The exponential growth of lacrosse means so much to me,” Brunner said, “and it is so nice to be recognized for it. (I want to) thank all of my players and the coaches in Georgia for helping to grow the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.