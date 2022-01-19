The Lassiter wrestling program has a little bit of unfinished business to take care of this weekend.
Last year, the Trojans were selected by the Georgia High School Association to host the state duals championships, but COVID-19 protocols robbed them of any chance of competing for a state championship on their home mat.
Fast forward a year and it seems as if previous missed opportunities are trying to be rectified.
"(The website) Georgia Grappler said karma is on our side," Lassiter coach Matt Brickley said.
The Trojans will head to Brunswick this weekend to try to get that state championship they potentially missed out on a year ago, and it is because of maybe the best Saturday of wrestling the team has had in recent memory.
Last week in the preliminaries at North Atlanta High School, Lassiter defeated Dacula 43-27 and the Glynn Academy 39-27. However, because of circumstances within the Trojans program, those scores are much closer than the way the match likely appeared. It's because all season long, the team has been playing with a handicap.
"We gave (Dacula and Glynn Academy) 18 points," Brickley said. "We don't have anyone wrestling at 195, 220 or at heavyweight.
"It's been frustrating all year. We've had a lot of obstacles to overcome, because the biggest kid in our wrestling room is about 180-pounds."
By giving up the three weight classes, Brickley said everyone in the starting lineup as really upped their game. The lineup starts with Riley McElligott at 106 pounds and Carter Brickley at 113. Both wrestlers know how to win and how to win at some of the highest levels. Both won Cobb County championships earlier in the season.
"It's nice to start off with those two," Brickley said.
Other key members of the lineup include Ananth Manibushan (132) and Jacobee Connell (145) who both finished fifth in the state traditional meet last season. May Prado (126) finished fourth in the girl's state championships last year and Dima Krizek (120), Alex Le (152), Samuel Gadsden (160) and Noah Flisser (182) have all come up big at one time or another.
However, the team is led by two-time state champion David Panone, who moved up a weight class to 138-pounds this season. He and Anthony Fiorenza at 170-pounds have become the senior leaders on the team. It's made for a unique season, but one where the team has rallied around each other.
"We really wrestled about as good as we could have this past Saturday," Brickley said. "Giving up 18 points is a rough situation to be in, but each wrestler did their part. That’s really what the coaching staff tried to drive home all week, just do your part and control what you can control."
That will be the message again this weekend as the draw for the state duals did not do the Trojans any favors, which would make a victory that much sweeter.
Lassiter will open the matches against defending state duals champion Buford. A win there, could mean a second-round matchup with either 2018 champion Richmond Hill or perennial contender Creekview. While the other side of the bracket -- Alexander, Brunswick, Valdosta and Cambridge -- are certainly good programs, it seems like the Trojans have of the bracket has things stacked a little harder.
"The top four seeds were placed and then the rest was a random draw," Brickley said. "Buford, there's no denying ho good they are, and its the whole team. It's going to be a tall order for us, but we explained it to them this way. 'Focus on the individual matches because these are the same kids you will be facing in the sectionals and state in a few weeks.'"
Just to make the story complete, Brickley said he and the coaches will have to watch the weather to make sure they leave in time to avoid any potential bad weather that may be coming into the area on Friday. But in the end, it would just be one more thing to overcome.
"It’s been quite some time since Lassiter has finished in the top eight at state duals," Brickley said. "After last year’s letdown, loads of hard work and a little bit of luck and karma has got us back to where we need to be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.