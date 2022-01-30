MARIETTA – After finishing second in all of its biggest tournaments so far this season, host Lassiter finally emerged on top after winning the team title at the Region 6AAAAAA traditional wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Lassiter finished ahead of Pope, which it placed runner-up to at both the Cobb County Invitational in December and the 6AAAAAA duals three weeks ago. The Trojans finished first with 241 points and the Greyhounds were second with 229.
“We are second at Cobb County this year – there’s been a lot of second-place finishes – so this region championship is really nice,” Lassiter coach Matt Brinkley said. “We’re missing some weight classes this year, so to overcome three vacant spots and do what we’ve done this year is a true testament to the work ethic of the wrestlers and the coaching staff and the parents for being supportive.”
Wheeler (131.5) was third, followed by Sprayberry (fourth, 117.5), Allatoona (fifth, 113), Kennesaw Mountain (sixth, 75), Kell (seventh, 70), Osborne (eighth, 51) and South Cobb (ninth, 27).
Lassiter, which finished sixth at the AAAAAA state duals last Saturday, and Pope each qualified 11 wrestlers for the Class AAAAAA Section A sectionals at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville next Saturday. The top six wrestlers in each weight class from both the A and B sectionals in each classification will qualify for the state tournament in Macon Feb. 10 through 12.
“Anytime we send 11 wrestlers from one postseason event to the next is a big deal,” Brinkley said. “I can’t really say enough about this group. It’s going to be exciting next week at Discovery High School for sectionals and exciting the following week down at Macon.”
Wheeler and Allatoona will each send seven wrestlers to the sectionals, while Sprayberry will be sending five wrestlers, Kennesaw Mountain and Kell four apiece and Osborne and South Cobb two each.
Lassiter won six of the 14 weight classes, with Riley McElligott defeating Allatoona’s Luke Bullard by technical fall in 4:20 at 106 pounds, Carter Brinkley beating Wheeler’s Elian Fabrini 10-6 at 113, David Panone winning over Pope’s Paul Childs by forfeit at 138, Jacobee Connell pinning Sprayberry’s Jasper Chiasson in 4:15 at 145, Alex Le winning a 6-4 decision over Pope’s Mark Mandt at 152 and Noah Flisser pinning Allatoona’s Elijah Carmack in 1:23 at 182.
Pope won four weight classes, with Josh Scheele defeating Lassiter’s Dima Krizek 9-2 at 120, Aiden Karpinski winning a 6-1 decision over Lassiter’s Aranth Manibushan at 132, Joey Robinson winning by technical fall over Lassiter’s Samuel Gadsden in 3:30 at 160 and Cherikh Koita pinning Wheeler’s Renardo Lewis in 4:25 at 285,
Sprayberry claimed two weight classes – Josh Sanders winning by technical fall over Pope’s Carson Chalk in 3:22 at 126 and Daysean Steward beating Pope’s York Rasmusson 11-6 at 220 – while Wheeler’s Zyan Hall won by technical fall over Allatoona’s Jaiden Daniels in 2:34 at 170 and Osborne’s Cole Nicholson pinned Pope’s Christopher Green in 4:44 at 220.
Third-place finishers were Wheeler’s Effren Ayala (126), Nicholas Berryman (182), Jabari Henderson (195) and Julian Stevenson (220), Allatoona’s Sam Wade (120) and Ben Fernandez (132), Kennesaw Mountain’s Abass Diaby (145) and Adam Fennelly (160), Kell’s Joey Anaya (113) and Micah Zefo (138), Lassiter’s Anthony Fiorenza (170), Pope’s Luke Oats (106), Sprayberry’s Christian Jeffries (152) and Osborne’s Sancere Taft (285).
Fourth-place finishers were Kennesaw Mountain’s Andy Machana (132), KJ Geday (138) and Jairo Berrera (285), Sprayberry’s Kevin Spivey (106) and Jalen Hall (220), Allatoona’s Logan Icke (145) and Eli West (152), Kell’s Turner Dampier (170) and Walker Bishop (195), South Cobb’s Bradley Moats (160) and Rashad Gardner (182), Lassiter’s May Prado (126), Pope’s Donovan Sadler (113) and Osborne’s John Juarez (120).
