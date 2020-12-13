KENNESAW -- Lassiter won its first county wrestling championship in 31 years on the final day of the Cobb County Invitational at North Cobb Arena on Saturday.
The Trojans scored 262 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Pope (193), which saw its streak of four consecutive county titles come to an end.
Harrison (179) was third, while Walton (4th, 162) and McEachern (5th, 123) also garnered top-five finishes.
Lassiter advanced wrestlers to the finals in seven of the 14 weight classes and won four of them to clinch its first county crown since 1989.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Lassiter coach Matt Brickley said. “It’s been such a trying year. We were shut down in the spring and most of the summer, so trying to find mat time with the guys was difficult. But they found a way to do it. I thought we were peaking this week and I think it showed this weekend. It’s a good segue into January, where we get the region duals and state duals hopefully. I really love these guys. They’re a good bunch of kids. They get along well, they have fun and we’re really proud of them.”
Helping lead the way for the Trojans was R.J. Weston, who pinned Walton’s Aaron Armstrong in 3:03 seconds to win the 160-pound class and clinch his fourth consecutive individual county title.
“(Winning four county titles) was something I wanted to do since I came up to high school,” Weston said. “It feels good to finally get that goal achieved and reached.”
Weston was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament along with Harrison’s Jared Pominville, who won his fourth straight county crown after pinning Pope’s Alex Hearn in 1:08 at 152 pounds.
Lassiter also got individual titles from David Panone, who won a 16-5 major decision over Marietta’s Avant Stephenson at 138, Jacobee Connell, who won a 6-1 decision over Marietta’s Jon Peralta at 145 and Jack Dyess, who pinned Marietta’s Miller Huffman in 3:44.
Pope won three weight classes, with Tyler Scheele winning a 4-2 decision over Walton’s Jax Mitchell, T.J. Mordarski taking a 4-0 decision over Walton’s Quinn Bannon and Chiekh Kolta defeating Lassiter’s Francisco Valle 3-2.
The other individual winners were Allatoona’s Luke Bullard, who pinned McEachern’s Riley McElligott in 2:33 at 106, Sprayberry’s Josh Sanders, who won by technical fall 20-5 over Harrison’s Wyatt Sligh at 120, Hillgrove’s Connor Powell, a 2-1 winner over Walker’s Austin Westbrook at 126, McEachern’s Shamani Price, who beat Lassiter’s Alex Le 6-0, Kennesaw Mountain’s Nathan Silva, a 12-3 winner by major decision over Harrison’s Bryce Gibbs and Walton’s Jonathan Chesser, who took a 12-5 decision over South Cobb’s Bernard Willams.
Rounding out the top 10 teams were Marietta (6th, 94), Allatoona and South Cobb (tied for 7th, 77) Kell (9th, 66.50), Kennesaw Mountain and Walker (tied for 10th, 56).
Other teams placing in the standings were Sprayberry (12th, 44), host North Cobb (13th, 42.50), Hillgrove (14th, 39), Campbell (15th, 37), Whitefield Academy (16th, 17), Wheeler (17th, 11) and Osborne (18th, 3).
