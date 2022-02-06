Lassiter dominated Class AAAAAA in winning its third straight Georgia High School Association girls state swimming title Saturday at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, but the Lady Trojans were not the only Cobb County team to come home with the hardware.
Walton also came out on top, claiming the Class AAAAAAA championship, winning its first state title since 2017, with 367.5 points.
As for Lady Trojans which scored 544 points, Cambridge was unable to push them like it did a year ago. The Lady Bears were a distant second in Class AAAAAA with 339 points. Lakeside-DeKalb was third with 248. Sequoyah was fourth and Pope rounded out the top five with 191.
“It was awesome,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said. “They were confident going in. Everything seemed to go well and right with them. They were competitors who wanted to do their best in their heat and were able to do so. The energy grew throughout the meet and they built on that.”
Walton came from behind midway through the meet with the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 500 freestyle being the turning points. Elizabeth Isakson, Maia Alston, Lily Alderman and Annalia Jansons clocked in at 1 minute, 36.24 seconds to win the event. In the 500 freestyle, Jansons taking fourth (5:01.06) and Morgan Wimberly fifth (5:01.85).
“We kind of had that feeling that we would be trailing a little bit, but once we hit the 500 freestyle, we knew we could pick up a lot of points,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “The 200 (freestyle relay) was a big turning point for us as well. They knew they weren't going to let the lead go at that point.”
North Gwinnett was second in Class AAAAAAA behind Walton with 314. Lambert was third with 301, Brookwood took fourth with 294 and Mill Creek was a distant fifth with 270.5.
Lassiter bringing back at least two swimmers in the top heat of all individual events helped pave the way for the Lady Trojans.
Elizabeth Tilt emerged as a two-time winner for the second straight year, claiming the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:59.74 and the 100 butterfly in 53.78.
The junior now has three individual titles in the 100 butterfly and two in the 200 IM.
Lassiter also won all three relays -- the 200 medley in 1:44.99, the 200 freestyle in 1:35.91 and the 400 freestyle in 3:27.06. All three were school-record times.
Lassiter's senior trio of Francie Carson, Allison Brown and Bridget O'Shaughnessy came up big in the 200 freestyle to set the tone for the meet.
Carson (1:50.83) led the way by taking second. Brown was third (1:52.55) and O'Shaughnessy fourth with a time of 1:54.34.
Tilt wasn't the only one that scored points in the 200 IM. Maggie O'Shaughnessy took sixth in 2:10.86 and GiannaMarie Conti eighth in 2:11.34.
In the 50 freestyle, Finnly Jollands was seventh in 24.59 and Morgan Shaw 10th in 24.94.
Carson was second in the 100 freestyle (51.46) and had help from teammates with Rose Jones (53.36) and Cosy Gale (55.34) finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.
With five events to go, Lassiter was ahead of second place Cambridge by more than 150 points and continued to keep its foot on the gas.
Brown and Bridget Shaughnessy took second and third in the 500 freestyle with times of 4:57.99 and 5:01.11. Jollands (56.91) and Kate Bradley (58.28) took second and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Maggie O'Shaughnessy was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.15 with Jones taking seventh (1:07.82).
For Walton, the Georgia-bound Isakson clinched the 200 IM in 2:01.52 and the 100 breaststroke in with a new Cobb County record of 1:01.84.
Sydney Starnes was a two-time runner-up in both her events, taking second in the 200 IM in 2:05.74 and the 500 freestyle (4:59.20).
Alderman chipped in earlier in the meet by taking second in the 100 freestyle in 51.90 and went on to take second in the 100 backstroke (57.15).
Walton capped the event with a win in the 400 freestyle in 3:28.78.
Pope's highlight was fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:50.67) and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.95).
Julia Northrop contributed by finishing sixth in the 50 freestyle in 24.48. Kate Armstrong was ninth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:13.06. Katherine Hay was ninth in the 500 freestyle in 5:14.77.
Campbell, which finished sixth overall in Class AAAAAAA, came through with a second place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:38.71) behind Allison Damron, Julia Hodgeson, Sophia Caceres, and Olivia Yahne. Damron took second in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 breaststroke. Hodgson was ninth in the 100 backstroke.
For Kennesaw Mountain, Reagan Reason was fifth in the 100 backstroke in 58.54.
Wheeler was fourth in the 200 medley in 1:50.23. Wheeler's Mattie Fannin took fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.89. Ansley Young was ninth in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.43.
In Class AAAAAAA, Harrison's Isabella Klinefelter took seventh in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.61. Kayla Wright was eighth in the 500 freestyle in 5:10:59.
Mount Paran Christian standout Emma Norton was a two-time winner in the Class A-AAA meet earlier in the day. She took the 500 freestyle in 5:01.54 and the 200 freestyle in 1:49.58 with Walker's Madison O'Neill taking eighth (5:29.84).
Hampton Gucky of Mount Bethel Christian was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 58.35 and fifth in the 100 butterfly in 57.66.
Whitefield Academy finished 12th overall by excelling in the relays. The Lady Wolfpack took second in the 400 freestyle in 3:45.56 and third in the 200 freestyle (1:41.33).
Reiss Estep was seventh in the 200 IM (2:15.32) and ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.78). Amanda King was seventh in the 50 freestyle in 24.78 and 10th in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.05. Ari Marrero was ninth in the 100 freestyle in 56.23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.