NORCROSS — Lassiter’s volleyball team had just gotten out to a 10-0 lead in the first set against Norcross in their state quarterfinal match Saturday.
It was a sign of things to come for the Lady Blue Devils. The Lady Trojans won 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 to advance to the final four, where they will face either Etowah or Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Strong serving from Rebecca Watkins got Lassiter off to that double-digit lead right from the jump. Norcross coach Jeff Cerneka called a timeout at 6-0 in an attempt to stop the bleeding, but there was no stopping the Lady Trojans in the first set.
“I think it was just nerves,” Cerneka said. “It took us a little bit to settle down. This group made it to the second round last year, but this is the furthest we’ve went. I thought, once we settled down, we were OK. It just took us 10 points.”
Norcross picked up a little bit of momentum going into the second set thanks to a pair of blocks from Zia Smith, but the deficit was too great to overcome. Lassiter’s Katie Bochniak confirmed the inevitable with a spike that gave her team the first set by a 25-12 score.
The second set was a lot more like what one would expect from a state quarterfinal between two 30-win teams. This time, it was Norcross which seized the early momentum by grabbing seven of the first 10 points.
What followed was a slugfest, as the teams traded the lead and had eight ties throughout the set. The last of those ties came at 20-20, but that is when Lassiter Trojans found an extra gear.
Claire Parsons came up with a pair of clutch plays to make it 22-20. Her block gave Lassiter a 21-20 lead, and a spike on the ensuing point doubled the advantage. Norcross could not recover from the punch, and Parsons finished off the set in style with another spike.
The action was fairly even for the bulk of the first two sets. The total points were just 35-32 Lassiter from the end of its first-set run to the start of its second-set run, but those two well-timed spurts gave them a commanding 2-0 advantage.
“Lassiter’s a veteran team,” Cerneka said. “A lot of those girls have been there before. They were in the state championship a couple of years ago, so they’re used to this. They’ve played at that level.”
From the point in the third set where the score was tied 7-7, neither side won consecutive points until Lassiter finally grabbed a 19-17 lead. There were nine lead changes during this stretch, but once again it was the Lady Trojans who found the run when they needed it.
Four straight points created what felt like an insurmountable lead given the back and forth nature of the set, and it proved to be enough.
The match ended after Norcross could not return on its final rally at 24-20, with the ball sinking into the net to clinch Lassiter’s semifinal place.
“We definitely have a foundation for the future,” Cerneka said. “We’re rolling with three or more sophomores getting regular playing time. The seniors were incredible. They set the standard, and we’re going to miss the heck out of them. But we have a good foundation in place, and we’re going to be ready for next year.”
