MARIETTA – The Lassiter girls soccer team made it to the final four of the state playoffs for the first time in four years after defeating defending Class AAAAAA champion Johns Creek 1-0 in a quarterfinal game at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Monday.
After a scoreless regulation and two overtime periods, the game came down to the last attempt in the penalty kick phase as Ashlyn Huie made the game-winning PK to break a 4-4 tie and advance Lassiter (16-0-4) to the semifinals, where the Lady Trojans will host Chattahoochee on Thursday.
“Johns Creek won state last year for a reason,” Lassiter coach Robbie Galvin said. “They’re an awesome team. (Johns Creek coach) Mary (Byrne) does a great job with them. I knew they were going to be organized, throw some wrinkles at us. I’m so proud of my girls, and not just for the win tonight. This team, this year, what they’ve overcome in the offseason. And coming together as a group and a team. I’m their biggest fan. I know we had a ton of fans here tonight, cheering loud and proud. But their coach is their No. 1 fan and they deserve all good things that come their way. I’m glad we won. But to be completely honest, I think I’m glad we won, because I get a couple more days with this group, which is awesome.”
It will be Lassiter’s first trip to the semifinals since it lost to Parkview in the Class AAAAAAA final four in 2018.
“It was ’18 (since Lassiter was in the semifinals) and we lost in PKs,” Galvin said. “So it’s kind of nice to redeem ourselves in the playoffs here a couple of years later. Like last week (in the second round), we’re just happy to be here. Elite eight, you’re elite. Final four – hey, we’re final of four and that’s awesome.”
Johns Creek (16-4-1) went first in the penalty-kick phase and were unable to connect as Diya Kejrwal’s shot hit the crossbar.
Lassiter’s first attempt was more successful as Riya Kamdar nailed her shot to put the Lady Trojans ahead 1-0, but Johns Creek came back with a PK by Sara Jacobs to even the score up at 1-all.
After that, each side successfully converted their attempts, with Huie’s successful shot on the last attempt giving the Lady Trojans the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.