MARIETTA -- Rebecca Watkins’ serve hit the floor and the Lassiter celebration began with her hitting the floor and doing the "Worm.”
Watkins had an ace, which followed a pair of aces from defensive specialist Ella Fiorelli a few points earlier, as Lassiter beat Creekview 25-17, 25-16, 26-24 in Wednesday's Class AAAAAA quarterfinal.
Lassiter (25-12) will face Sequoyah in Saturday's semifinal at the LakePoint Sports Champions Center in Emerson.
“We’re starting to come along right now and jelling and everything that we’ve been working on from the beginning the year is starting to show up now,” Lassiter coach Marc Jones said. “Trusting each other, communication, teamwork and a never-give-up attitude.”
Lassiter (25-12), led by setter Katie Bochniak, had control for much of the match as Bochniak fed Watkins and Kate Kudlac regularly with precision passes that allowed them to get creative with their hits, from powerful to finesse.
Several times, in fact, Bochniak received a high enough pass that she was able to keep Creekview off-balance by rising and putting the ball away for herself.
“I think the offense was really involved. We mixed it up a lot and the hitters hitting really smart shots with the defense on the other side, and we blocked well,” Bochniak said.
At the end of the first two sets, however, it was Kudlac’s serving that was able to help the Lady Trojans pull away.
Lassiter scored six of the final eight points in the first set, went on an 11-3 run late in the second set and then went back-and-forth with Creekview (30-15) in the third set.
“That’s been the struggle all season, We’ve had a hard time starting,” Creekview coach Jessica Estes said. “But I am proud of how they finished. We ended up being the 4 seed in region and we felt that, ending up here after overcoming sickness and friendship battles, that they all came together as a team.”
Creekview’s Ellie Johnson, one of eight seniors on the team, had 11 kills, while fellow senior Olivia Mynes had eight.
Kudlac finished with 15 service points, 10 kills and three aces, while Watkins had 13 kills. Bochniak had 25 assists, seven kills and five service points.
Trailing 20-18 in the third set, Lassiter got a sideout and then Fiorelli had a pair of aces to put Lassiter back on top as the Trojans ran the score to 23-20.
After evening the scored at 24-all, Watkins’ final serve put the match away.
“It’s always nice to get that quick point,” Jones said. “We work on serve a lot to try to get those quick points and also dictate what a team is going to do offensively. It feels good to see that.”
