MARIETTA -- Lassiter was not about to lose another first-round playoff game at Frank Fillmann Stadium, after suffering the same fate last year.

So the Trojans came out Friday night and made a statement right away.

Not even 5 minutes into the game, Lassiter was ahead by three goals, and its defense kept Buford scoreless the rest of the way to preserve a 4-0 victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament.

It was the quick start Lassiter was looking for after it was upset by River Ridge by one goal in last year's opening round.

Two quick goals by Colin Nedblake gave Region 6AAAAAA champion Lassiter (15-2) all the momentum it needed to win and advance. The Trojans will host North Atlanta in the second round Thursday.

“It's a great advantage for us, especially being at home” Lassiter coach Dave Penny said of the fast start. “The boys were excited about being No. 1 and wanted to make sure we sent a message. We were not going to be satisfied with having a region championship and a home game. We got to keep going.”

Less than 2 minutes into the game, Sam Hill drilled a pass from the right side of the penalty box that bounced off the hands of diving Buford goalkeeper Marco Borrego. Nedblake took Hill's cross and pounce it into the left corner of the net.

Soon after, Nedblake scored again on a Max Albertson pass to put the Trojans ahead 2-0 at the 37:34 mark.

Before the game was 5 minutes old, Parker Hungerbuhler took the ball from Drew Campbell and headed it over the head and outstretched hands of Borrego.

Lassiter got an insurance goal with 7:35 left in the first half when Shai Valencia took a pass from Campbell, beat a Buford defender and went 1-on-1 with Borrego before finishing.

The Trojans reached the net two additional times, but both scores called back for offside penalties.

Lassiter's shutout was its ninth of the season, and its fourth straight. The Trojans held Buford (10-9-1) to six shots, with James Spurlin collecting four saves.

“The energy was good,” Penny said. “The back line was solid. We practiced a couple of things that those goals developed from. I'm just happy with the overall execution. The boys bought in to what we wanted to do, and the game plan was to try to attack these guys, and it worked.”

Lassiter totaled 20 shots, and Borrego finished with 10 saves.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In