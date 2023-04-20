MARIETTA – Lassiter and Sequoyah met for the second time this season Wednesday night, but this time the stakes were much higher.
The Trojans girls soccer team won the first meeting 6-0 in Canton. With Lassiter repeating the effort and winning 6-0 on Wednesday at Frank Fillmann Stadium, the location was the only difference on paper. However, on the field, the Chiefs played a much closer game.
“We played Sequoyah earlier in the season, and when it’s all said and done, we had the same result, but the playoffs are a different season,” Lassiter coach Robbie Galvin said. “Sequoyah was backed into a corner and still made it to the playoffs. They got a big first-round win. Nothing is given in the playoffs, so we just stayed locked in all week.”
The Chiefs (5-10) won two of their final three games to sneak into the postseason and uprooted No. 1-seeded Alexander 2-1 in overtime. The Trojans dominated their regular season schedule, going 11-2-2 but earning just a 3-seed behind Pope and Blessed Trinity.
Lassiter will face off with Woodward Academy (12-4) in the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals on Monday. The War Eagles knocked off Grovetown 3-0 in their second-round game Wednesday night.
“We just need to be a little sharper and have more of an edge in the final third going forward,” Galvin said. “We want to find that edge. Hopefully, we can do that on Monday.”
Lassiter led 2-0 at halftime but was unable to pull away substantially until late. Sequoyah stuck around, breaking up some clear early scoring opportunities for the Trojans.
“Sequoyah had more of a chip on their shoulder (Wednesday),” Galvin said. “I know the 6-0 is the same result, but it was only 2-0 at halftime, and it was a battle. They had some chances. I think they’ve improved throughout the season, and I’d like to think we have as well.”
After 15-plus minutes of scoreless soccer, Lassiter’s Peyton Joyner broke through for a goal, with Ashlyn Huie picking up the assist. Nearly nine minutes later, Hailey Johnbaptiste knocked in a goal from just a few yards out.
Sequoyah had two key blocks with 8:30 remaining in the first half, and Chiefs’ goalie Clara Williams nabbed a save on a close shot from Nena Watts, helping keep the deficit at two goals heading into the break.
Lassiter found its stride in the second half and began to pull away with two quick goals in the first 10 minutes. Watts powered a goal through to the left side of the net with 32:27 remaining, and Joyner followed at the 31:15 mark.
Joyner completed the hat trick with her third goal at the 26:09 mark and pushed the Trojans’ lead to 5-0. Huie scored the team’s sixth and final goal with 14:59 on the clock.
With Wednesday’s shutout of Sequoyah, Lassiter has not allowed a goal through the first two rounds of the state tournament. It allowed just 11 goals all season.
“We’ve been very strong defensively the past couple of years,” Galvin said. “We definitely have a lot of talent in the back. Nana Watts and Campbell Stoll are phenomenal players. They lock things down for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.