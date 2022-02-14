MARIETTA – Lassiter broke the game open in the second quarter and cruised to a 53-29 victory over Allatoona in the first round of Region 6AAAAAAA tournament at Pope High School.
The Lady Trojans (11-11) rode its stingy defense and went on a 12-0 run during the final two minutes of the first half to push their lead to 22-8.
“To bring that energy after playing the same team (Allatoona) from three days ago is crucial,” Lassiter coach Joannah MacKenny said. “They took it to them, they didn’t back down or play scared. For us to win, I want us to earn it and if we lose I want it to be because we got beat, not because we didn’t play well.”
Lassiter advanced to play Pope on Wednesday at Osborne High School in the second round. The winner will qualify for the state playoffs.
Malia Loadwick led the Lady Trojans, scored nine of her 13 points in the first half. Alyssa McFarlan and Ava Glassmeyer led Allatoona with eight points.
Allatoona went on a 7-2 spurt that featured two layups by Glassmeyer and a 3-pointer from Anna Austin to cut the deficit to 32-18. With less than a minute left Jaime Wooden pulled up for an inside jumper to cut the lead to 12, but in the final seconds of the quarter, Loadwick’s bank shot made Lassiter's lead 34-20 heading to the final eight minutes.
The Lady Trojans left little doubt in the fourth quarter, out-scoring the Lady Buccaneers 18-9.
