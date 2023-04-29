Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Charlie Alexander (11) and Tyler Aromin (6) try to control the ball as Johns Creek's Liam Dueve (9) defends during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Chris Peixoto (7) tries to get the loose ball ahead of Johns Creek's Carson Dendy (5) during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter's Jack Helms goes up to swipe away a corner kick against Johns Creek during their Class AAAAAA state semifinal at Lassiter.
Lassiter's Jack Helms goes up to swipe away a corner kick against Johns Creek during their Class AAAAAA state semifinal at Lassiter.
Johns Creek's Sawyer Williams leaps to take the ball away from Lassiter's Rollie Scott during the Class AAAAAA semifinal at Lassiter.
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Johns Creek head coach, Kelly Bowler, prior to his Gladiators taking on the Trojans in a 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter head coach, David Penny, looks over his Trojans before their 6A semifinal against Johns Creek at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Jack Helms clears the ball against Johns Creek during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Chris Peixoto (7) races to the ball ahead of Johns Creek's Ben Barrett (3) during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Miles Martin (20) with the header against Johns Creek during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Ben Lee (13) shows the disappointment after a missed shot against Johns Creek during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Chris Peixoto (7) races to the ball ahead of Johns Creek's Carson Dendy (5) during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Chris Peixoto (7) hustles to the ball with Johns Creek's Martin Sosa (17) during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Aiden McConnie (10) sprints downfield against Johns Creek during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Drew Campbell (3) with the header against Johns Creek during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Charlie Alexander (11) and Tyler Aromin (6) try to control the ball as Johns Creek's Liam Dueve (9) defends during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Tyler Aromin (6) drives the ball past Johns Creek's Julian Seher (19) during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Johns Creek (GHSA 6A Semifinal) - Lassiter's Chris Peixoto (7) tries to get the loose ball ahead of Johns Creek's Carson Dendy (5) during their 6A semifinal at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA – Aiden McConnie's header for a goal with 14 minutes left in regulation was all the scoring Lassiter would need as it defeated Johns Creek 1-0 in the Class AAAAAA state semifinals at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Friday.
The victory means the Trojans (17-2) will have a chance to defend last year's state championship when they face River Ridge in the title game, which will be played at McEachern High School on Friday. Lassiter will also have a chance to become the third straight team in Class AAAAAA to win back-to-back titles following Chattahoochee (2017-18) and Dalton (2019-21). There was no title game played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s exciting,” Lassiter coach David Penny said. “Based on last year’s experience, the fans that we had show up (Friday), it’s just incredible. Great community support. Lassiter is such a great place to be. So happy for our program and for Lassiter.”
The match was an even contest most of the way. However, Lassiter was getting more chances and seemed to inch closer to scoring each time. The Trojans best chance in the first half came after a ball was played into the box, was deflected, and slowly rolled across the face of the goal and harmlessly past the far post for a goal kick.
In the second half, Lassiter had another great chance, and it looked like it may have taken a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, it was called back for offside. More chances came for both teams, but the Trojans kept knocking on the door until McConnie finally put them on the scoreboard.
“It was awesome,” Penny said. “We knew he was going to be targeted the whole game, and he was. They tried to man-mark him out of the game. At the end of the day, his speed is so tough to deal with.”
With the Gladiators now trailing, they began to push higher up the pitch in search of a tying goal but the Lassiter defense held firm and denied Johns Creek any chance to tie the match.
