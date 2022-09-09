Lassiter’s softball team is coming off consecutive Class AAAAAA state championships, and it is looking for a third.
Halfway through the season, the Lady Trojans are 13-2. Lassiter started the season 8-0 before losing two straight in non-region play to Colquitt County and Creekview.
“It was good competition,'' Lassiter coach Jason Campbell said of the two losses. “We knew their pitching was going to be outstanding. We try to schedule good competition in non-region. It helps us prepare for the playoffs.
Campbell said this year’s team has a “two-headed monster” within the pitching circle, with Amber Blackwell and Layla Holder. Blackwell is 6-0 with a 2.28 ERA in 47 innings, while also hitting .486 with two home runs and 14 RBIs. Holder is 6-1 with a 2.86 ERA in 34 innings.
Lassiter also has a pair of Division I commits in Gracyn Tucker (Georgia Tech) and Maddie Hobby (Murray State). Tucker is hitting a team-best .529 with five home runs and 25 RBIs, while Hobby is hitting .348 with nine RBIs.
As a team, Lassiter is hitting .410 with four additional players hitting .444 or better -- Lillian Holshouser (.500), Brooke Sims (.457), Ella Shore (.455), and Bronwyn Conroy (.444). The Lady Trojans have averaged 9.6 runs a game while allowing only 3.1.
Lassiter is returning eight out of the nine starters from the 2021 state championship team. Even with most of the team back, Campbell said he believes the entire roster is focused on getting back to the state championship in Columbus.
“We have 21 key members,” he said. “You can’t be successful with just nine players on a team.”
One of the biggest tests for the Lady Trojans is in their own region. Pope is 15-1 this season, but the one loss came to Lassiter in the first of two meetings during the regular season. The Lady Trojans won that game 6-4 and they play Game 2 at Pope on Tuesday.
“They will come at us,” Campbell said. “They are one of, if not, the best team in Class AAAAAA.”
It’s not out of the question the teams will meet again somewhere during the postseason, perhaps like they did two years ago when they played for the state championship.
However, before either team can worry about that, they have to complete the rest of the regular season
Lassiter has additional matchups against region foes Sprayberry and Alpharetta, along with non-region games against Cherokee and Cambridge.
“(Region seeds) 1 through 4 haven’t been decided yet,” Campbell said. “If you slip up, you can be out of the playoff race”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.