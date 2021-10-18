The Lassiter and Pope softball teams continue their playoff trek this week with the hopes of a rematch in the Class AAAAAA state championship series in Columbus. Their volleyball teams will start their postseason run this week with the hopes of a similar outcome.
The top two softball teams from Region 6AAAAAA will have to win their Round 2 matchups. The Lady Greyhounds (28-2) will host South Effingham while the Lady Trojans (28-2) welcome Glynn Academy to campus. A victory by both when they take the field on Tuesday would advance them to the Class AAAAAA state championship tournament in Columbus.
With the teams being on the opposite sides of the bracket, the earliest the teams could meet would be in the winner's bracket final on Oct. 29. If both teams advance that far, the winner would play for the state title the next day.
Mount Paran Christian, Hillgrove and Harrison will try to punch their tickets to the state tournament when they take the field on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles (15-4), the Class A Private defending state champions, will host First Presbyterian, while the Lady Hawks host Etowah and the Lady Hoyas take on Milton.
The Pope volleyball team made it all the way to the Class AAAAAA state championship game last season, and the Region 6AAAAA champions will open this year's state playoffs Wednesday against Lanier. As the No. 3 seed from the region, Lassiter will have to hit the road in the first round to take on Dacula.
The Region 6AAAAAA runners-up, Kennesaw Mountain, will host Habersham Central, and the No. 4 seed, Allatoona, will travel to Buford.
Class AAAAAAA and Class A Private will play their matches on Tuesday. The top two seeds from Region 3AAAAAAA, Walton and North Cobb, will be at home facing off with south Georgia opponents Camden County and Colquitt County, respectively. Hillgrove and Harrison will head south, with the Lady Hawks traveling to Tift County while the Lady Hoyas will face off with Lowndes.
From Region 2AAAAAAA, McEachern will travel to Brookwood and Campbell will head to Parkview.
In Class A Private, Mount Paran Christian will host Galloway, North Cobb Christian hosts Wesleyan and Mount Bethel Christian welcomes George Walton to campus, while Walker travels to Holy Innocents and Whitefield Academy heads to Trinity Christian.
Playoff Schedule
Softball
Class AAAAAA
Tuesday DH, Game 3 Wednesday if necessary
Glynn Academy at Lassiter
South Effingham at Pope
Class A
First Presbyterian at Mount Paran Christian
Class AAAAAAA
Wednesday DH, Game 3 Thursday if necessary
Etowah at Hillgrove
Milton at Harrison
Volleyball
Tuesday
Class AAAAAAA
Camden County at North Cobb
Hillgrove at Tift Co
McEachern at Brookwood
Harrison at Lowndes
Colquitt County at Walton
Campbell at Parkview
Wednesday
Class AAAAAA
Lanier at Pope
Allatoona at Buford
Habersham Central at Kennesaw Mountain
Lassiter at Dacula
Class A
Galloway at Mount Paran Christian
Wesleyan at North Cobb Christian
George Walton at Mount Bethel Christian
Walker at Holy Innocents
Whitefield Academy at Trinity Christian
