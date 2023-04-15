MARIETTA -- The Lassiter boys soccer team began the defense of its Class AAAAAA state championship with a 5-1 victory over Habersham Central in a first-round AAAAAA playoff game at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Friday.
The Region 7AAAAAA champions will host Rome in a second-round contest next Thursday.
It was Lassiter’s first game since March 30, when it defeated Lakeside-DeKalb by an identical score of 5-1 in its regular-season finale. However, the Trojans showed little rust as they jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first half and added two more goals in the second half to secure the win.
"I'm very happy with the performance with the boys," Lassiter coach David Penny said. "It's tough not having a competitive game in a couple of weeks since spring break -- with that schedule, it's really difficult. So, I was really proud of the effort that the boys showed – especially at halftime, when the boys could have let up a little bit and I thought we did a good job of keeping our foot on the gas and still going. Credit to Habersham, they’re well organized and they have some really good players and obviously we’re well prepared. But we just had a really good night of finishing and executed some stuff that we’ve worked on all season.”
Emiliano Gonzalez, Rollie Scott, Aiden McConnie, Nathan Jordan and Drew Campbell each scored one goal to lead the way for the Trojans.
It didn't take long for Lassiter (14-2) to get on the scoreboard as Gonzalez scored on a header with 37:36 remaining in the first half to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.
Habersham Central (7-10-1) came right back with a goal of its own when Camden Meads rebounded a missed free kick by Brian Talavera and scored from close range with 31:15 left in the first half to tie the game at 1-all.
Lassiter retook the lead about 10 minutes later when Scott scored and the Trojans struck again shortly thereafter as McConnie scored at the 19:28 mark to increase their lead to 3-1.
The second half was more of the same as Lassiter continued to dominate possession of the ball, with Habersham Central not getting a single shot on goal.
The Trojans extended their lead midway through the second half as Nathan Jordan scored to make it 4-1.
Campbell capped the Lassiter scoring on a penalty kick with 15:46 left in the contest to give it its margin of victory.
