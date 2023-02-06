Lassiter, North Cobb and Mount Paran Christian all came out on top at their respective region traditional wrestling tournaments on Saturday.
The Trojans came out on top at the Region 7AAAAAA meet and qualified 13 wrestlers for next week’s Class AAAAAA sectional meet. They had a wrestler advance in every weight class except for 215 pounds.
Lassiter had four wrestlers earn region championships. Isaac Hoshide won at 106 pounds, and joined Riley McElligott (113), Carter Brickley (120) and Samuel Gadsden (144) on top of the podium.
The Warriors earned the Region 5AAAAAAA title and advanced 12 wrestlers to sectionals. Three wrestlers won their weight divisions – James Roe (175), Michael Heyliger, and Ethan Jones (215).
The Eagles claimed the Region 6AA championship with five champions. Wheeler Green won at 138 pounds, Connor McCabe (144), Ryder Schaltenbrand (150) Jack Farrell (165) and Brent Perren (215).
The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to the sectional meets which will be competed next weekend. In all, Cobb County had 176 wrestlers advance and crowned 38 region champions over eight different regions.
Harrison finished second to North Paulding in the Region 3AAAAAAA meet and was the only county team to qualify a wrestler in all 14 weight classes. The Hoyas had three champions crowned including Spencer Amaral (157), Sam Steinhauser (285) and Landon Jones at 175 pounds, who is 53-0 on the year.
Campbell finished third in Region 2AAAAAAA, but advanced 13 wrestlers to the Class AAAAAAA sectional. Colton Cranford (113) and Elijah McCain (190) earned titles.
Pope and Hillgrove each advanced 12 wrestlers to their respective sectionals.
The Greyhounds finished third in the Region 7AAAAAA meet and Aidan Karpinski won this weight class at 150 pounds.
Hillgrove was third in Region 3AAAAAAA, and were led by title winners Connor Cooper (190) and defending state champion Zion Rutledge (225).
Wheeler finished fourth in Region 5AAAAAAA, but of the nine wrestlers who advanced to sectionals, four go as region champions. Kayo Rocha won at 126 pounds, Efren Ayalla (132), Emanuel Adetonia (165) and Renardo Lewis (285).
