Heading into Saturday's Class AAAAAA state softball championship, Lassiter had not beaten Pope all year.
The Lady Trojans were 0-3 against their Cobb County rivals, and needed to beat the Lady Greyhounds twice to claim the title. That's exactly what they did.
Lassiter beat Pope 6-5 in the first game to force a winner-take-all rematch, and when Jill Vitamanti led off the bottom of the sixth of Game 2 with a solo home run, the Lady Trojans had everything they needed to hold on for a 4-3 victory. The title is Lassiter's first since 2007, and it kept Pope, its Region 6AAAAAA rival, from winning its second straight championship.
Although, after the first inning, it didn't look like Lassiter was going to get the chance to celebrate.
Pope opened the game by having Jaydn Leaneaux reach on an error. She would come around to score on a single by Bailey Chapin, and the score would be 3-0 after Kaitlin Wells hit a two-run home run.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth, when Lassiter finally got to Pope standout pitcher Hallie Adams.
Holshouser got the inning going with a walk, and she came home on Graycn Tucker's two-run home run. Later in the inning, Paige Bennett singled and scored on Logan Champion's RBI single to tie the game 3-3.
Vitamanti would hit her homer in the sixth, and Ellie Kean would close the game by striking out the last two hitters to finish off a complete-game, six hit, five strikeout performance.
Champion and Vitamanti each went 2-for-3 in the win. Chapin was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Pope.
Lassiter had to do things the hard way to earn its state title. After losing to Pope on Friday afternoon, the Lady Trojans had to work their way through the bottom bracket to get it done. They started Saturday by beating Creekview 2-0 to advance to the first game with Pope.
The Lady Greyhounds opened Game 1 with an Abby Rocco triple. Wells' single brought home Rocco, and after back-to-back walks to Chapin and Katie Ward loaded the bases, Natalie Klingler's single scored Wells.
Lassiter answered in the bottom half of the first with back-to-back two-out home runs from Kean and Champion to tie the game.
Pope took advantage of Lassiter miscues in the top of the second to take a 4-2 lead, and it stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth.
With two outs, Vitamanti singled and she was followed by Brooke Sims sending a 1-2 pitch out for the Lady Trojans' third home run of the game. The two-run shot tied the game 4-4 and shifted the momentum of the series.
Lassiter took its first lead in the fifth when Holshouser doubled and later scored on an error. In the sixth, Vitamanti was hit by a pitch and went to third on a single by Sims. A single by Maddie Hobby brought in Vitamanti with the insurance run the Lady Trojans would need.
Pope would pull within one when Ward drove in Rocco to make the score 6-5, but Kean got the last out and left two Lady Greyhounds on base.
Vitamanti was 2-for-2, Sims was 2-for-3.
Rocco went 3-for-4, Ward was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Klingler finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Wells drove in two for Pope.
