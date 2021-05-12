VALDOSTA –– Then, there were five.
Lassiter (30-6) punched its ticket to the Class AAAAAA state semifinals with a two-game sweep of Valdosta on Wednesday.
The Trojans pulled away late in the Game 2 clincher to win 8-1. They won Game 1 5-2, and will travel to Savannah to play South Effingham or make the 3-mile trek down Shallowford Road to take on Pope beginning on Monday.
It will be Lassiter's first final four appearance since it advanced to the Class AAAAA state championship series in 2010.
“It’s unbelievable,” coach Kyle Rustay said of being one series win away from a state title appearance. “I had the good fortune of being on the coaching staff in 2010 when we finished the state runner-up. This is the first time we’ve been this far since. To be back in this position is really a testament to our kids, a testament to our 14 seniors on the team and them just not letting the season end.
"Our guys have done a really good job of looking at it week-to-week. Win the week, win the series, survive and advance and that’s what it’s all about. That’s still our mantra. It’s about us. It’s not about me, it’s not about you. It’s about us."
After having the doubleheader postponed a day because of weather, Lassiter made sure the visit south was as short as possible.
“The biggest thing was continuing to put together quality at-bats,” Trojans coach Kyle Rustay said. “I feel like our guys did a good job of that."
With Game 2 tied 1-1, the Trojans caught fire in the fourth inning –– scoring three runs to create separation.
Cameron Campbell led off the inning with a base hit, followed by an RBI double by Ryan Martin to give Lassiter the lead. On the next at-bat, Ryan Stephens delivered a sacrifice fly to bring pinch runner Dixon Noland around to score. With two outs Max Beck-Berendsen reached safely on a late throw to first. Trey Griffin made the Wildcats pay with a base hit, followed by another RBI single by Benjamin Norton to give the Trojans a 4-1 lead.
After Game 2 starter Walker Noland went 1-2-3 to get out of the top of the fifth, the Trojans continued to distance themselves at the plate.
Bradley Frye led off with a bunt single. Valdosta starter J.D. Smith struck out Campbell and Dixon Noland, but the Trojans responded with an RBI double by Stephens and an RBI single by Carlson to put the Trojans up 6-1 heading into the sixth inning.
“You barrel a couple balls and they make a couple good plays on you,” Rustay said. "We started finding some holes in that fourth inning and it’s just all about delivering in the clutch. We’ve been doing that throughout the playoff run so far and again, just stringing together good at-bats and putting it on the next guy. Do your job and put it on the next guy. That’s what we’ve been talking about for a while now.”
From there, Noland struck out Lamonte Lindon before giving up a single to Elijah Guilliams. Despite the hit, Smith grounded into a double play to end the top half of the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Griffin delivered a lead-off single for the Trojans’ ninth hit of the game. After a pitching change, Parker Hughes singled off of pitcher William Richards, setting up a two-run double by Frye for the final margin.
Lassiter held Valdosta to just two hits in Game 2.
“One of our assistant coaches who did a lot of scouting for this game said this entire series is about our infield,” Rustay said. “We knew that Valdosta’s going to be a scrappy bunch. They’re going to put balls in play. They’re going to put pressure on you defensively and make you make plays. To see our left side –– I’ve got to brag on them for a second because they were unbelievable –– Kyle Carlson at third base, it seemed like every time you turned around, he’s making another diving play. Bradley Frye at shortstop going to the hole and making plays. I’m just really proud of their effort overall."
Noland earned the win, going seven innings with three strikeouts. On the Valdosta side, Smith went five innings, giving up 10 hits, seven runs (six earned) and a walk while striking out four in the loss.
Despite a 23-minute rain delay, the Trojans managed to pull out a 5-2 victory in Game 1.
The Trojans scored three of their five runs in the second inning as Griffin doubled to right field to set up a sacrifice fly by Norton that brought in Carlson to make it 2-0.
Parker Hughes launched a two-run home run off of Valdosta’s Elijah Guilliams for a 4-0 lead.
Valdosta cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly by Lindon that made it a 4-1 game.
Norton found himself in a tight situation in the bottom of the third after giving up a pair of singles and walking Valdosta’s Jy’Kel Davis to load the bases. Norton walked Lindon to bring Valdosta a run closer.
Norton got Guilliams to fly out to end the inning and escape the jam.
The Trojans put the finishing touches on the game in the top of the sixth with an RBI single by Frye to push the lead to 5-2.
Harris Bryson came on for the save, retiring three straight Valdosta batters to end the game.
“It’s all about staying focused, staying locked in,” Rustay said of the rain delay. “We talked about it before the game –– we want to be intense, we want to be focused and we want to be aggressive in what we were doing out there. During that time, guys were frustrated, 'Can we play through this?’ It’s not about that. It’s not your decision. Control what you can control, stay in the moment and be focused on the task at hand. I felt like Ben Norton actually came out of that rain delay sharper than he was before the rain delay. Again, it was just a matter of staying in the moment and staying focused on the job."
Hughes went 2-for-3 with the homer and two RBIs. Frye, Carlson and Griffin each went 2-for-3 at the plate as well.
Benjamin Norton picked up the win in six innings of work, striking out five while allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
Guilliams and Cole Porter each had two hits for Valdosta in the loss. Guilliams picked up the loss in a five-inning outing.
