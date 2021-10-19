MARIETTA - Lassiter is returning to the state softball tournament in Columbus to defend its Class AAAAAA championship after a two-game sweep of Glynn Academy in a best-of-three second-round series.
The Lady Trojans came from behind, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, to win the first game 4-1 before claiming the nightcap 17-0 in four innings to clinch the series and punch their ticket to Columbus for the 11th time in the program's history.
Lassiter (30-2) will be among eight teams competing in the Class AAAAAA tournament, which will be held Oct. 28-30 in Columbus.
“We have a rich history here, like a lot of programs here in Cobb County,” Lassiter coach Jason Campbell said. “Last year was last year. Yeah, we’re going back to defend the state title, but that’s not on these girls’ shoulders. This is a new team and they’ve got new goals and we’re going to go there and do the best that we possibly do and we’re going to see what happens at the end of it.”
Ellie Kean pitched a complete game two-hitter with nine strikeouts to get the victory on the mound in Game 1 for Lassiter, while Amber Blackwell threw a two-hit shutout in four innings to take the win in Game 2.
Kamila Vicente was the losing pitcher in both games for Glynn Academy (16-12)
Lassiter found itself behind in the opening game when Cassie Naldrett singled to score Maddie Wilburn in the top of the fifth inning to give Glynn Academy a 1-0 lead.
However, the Lady Trojans quickly recovered in the bottom of the fifth when Glynn Academy center fielder Naldrett dropped a pop fly hit by Lillian Holshauser, who advanced to third base to bring in Bronwyn Conroy and Brooke Sims and make it 2-1.
Holshauser went on to score on a sacrifice bunt by Kean to increase Lassiter's lead to 3-1, then Gracyn Tucker scored on Maddie Hobby's fly out to left field in the bottom of the sixth to put the finishing touches to the Lady Trojans' Game 1 win.
After taking a 3-0 lead through the first two innings of the second game, Lassiter exploded for seven runs in the third inning and seven more in the fourth and the game was stopped after that due to the mercy rule.
Most of Lassiter’s runs in the third came on Sims’ grand-slam home run while Conroy drove in two runs on a fly out and Maddie Ratcheson added an RBI of her own on a single.
In the fourth inning, Conroy had a two-RBI triple, while Holshouser, Hobby and Erica Bennett each drove in a run on doubles, Kean had an RBI on a walk and Tucker drove in a run on a groundout.
“It was a pitcher’s duel the first game and I think we got the first hitter in every inning on and we just couldn’t get that big hit,” Campbell said. “We could get them in scoring position, but we just couldn’t get that big hit until the fifth inning and from there, we just kept it rolling. I think from that inning on, we scored in every inning until the end of (game two). It just took us a little bit. We figured their pitcher out – she’s a quality pitcher. It just took us a little bit to get to her.”
