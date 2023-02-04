The Lassiter girls won the Class AAAAAA state swimming championship for the fourth straight season at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center on Friday
For the second straight year, they seemed to be in a class of their own.
The Trojans tallied 486 points to distance themselves from second place Marist, which ended up 172 points behind with 314. Pope (286) finished third, Lakeside-DeKalb (261) was fourth and St. Pius X (240) was fifth.
They Trojans were already in front by roughly 100 points after the first three events, and that lead stretched to almost 200 going into final stretch.
“I'm extremely proud of all the girls, especially the seniors,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said. “The (seniors) were fantastic and we're going to miss them so much. This was an experienced group. They had high expectation and came in and did it.”
Lassiter wasted no time by sweeping all three relays, winning the 200-yard medley relay in (1 minute, 44.01 seconds), the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.01) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:27.52).
Elizabeth Tilt ended her Lassiter career with seven individual state championships after winning both the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. She claimed her fourth 100 butterfly title with a time of 53.83. Her 200 IM win in 2:01.32 was her third.
Other Lassiter winners included Finnly Jollands, who claimed the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.80. She was also second in the 50 freestyle (23.66).
Distance swimmer Rose Jones had a pair of second place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:50.49) and the 500 freestyle (5:02.84). Maggie O'Shaughnessy was runner-up in the 200 IM behind Tilt with a time of 2:06.55 and was also second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.97.
Kate Bradley was second in the 100 backstroke (58.43) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:53.09). Gianna Conti was sixth in the 200 freestyle in 2:10.93 and seventh in the 500 freestyle in 5:13.75. Sophia Parker was third in the 100 butterfly in 56.15 and took seventh in the 50 freestyle in 24.51. Morgan Shaw chipped in with an eighth place showing in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.18. She was also ninth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.70.
Pope came through with top five finishes in all three relays. The Greyhounds took second in the 200 freestyle (1:39.19) and fourth in both the 200 medley relay (1:51.44) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:36.53).
Juliann Northrop was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 24.22 for the Greyhounds. Kate Armstrong took fifth in the 200 IM in 2:10.41. Addison Clark finished fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:12.30, and Katherine Hay was sixth in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.31.
Allatoona was 14th overall behind Kaylin Lila and Kristine Lila. Kaylin Lila took sixth in the 50 freestyle in 24.49, and Kristine Lila was 10th in the 50 freestyle in 25.04.
The Lady Buccaneers were also eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:43.07).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.