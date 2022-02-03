The Lassiter and Walton girls have a shot at winning the state swimming championship -- and they do not have to compete against each other.
Lassiter is eyeing its third consecutive title -- its second in Class AAAAAA -- as the state championships take place at Georgia Tech this weekend. In Class AAAAAAA, Walton will be competing for its first title since 2017 after finishing second to Lambert last season.
The diving competition was set for Thursday afternoon, with swimming preliminaries Friday and finals Saturday.
Walton has defeated Lassiter in the last five county meets because of an advantage in depth in individual events. Since the state meet is known to be more talent-driven, Walton coach Ty Vernon said, Lassiter has succeeded as of late by placing its swimmers in events where they can score the most points.
That is the approach both coaches are taking going into this year's meet, but both will have to place well in Friday's preliminaries.
“If our girls make it to finals,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said, “they have potential to score good points in the (Class) 6A category, which will be good.”
Lassiter standout Elizabeth Tilt will be going for her third straight title in the 100-yard butterfly, and she will also attempt to defend her title from last year in the 200 individual medley.
Teammates Francie Carson, Allison Brown and Bridget O'Shaughnessy are all among favorites to win the 400 freestyle, while Brown and O'Shaughnessy can also help in the 500 freestyle. In the 100 backstroke, Finnly Jollands and Kate Bradley are expected to contribute.
Lassiter managed to win state last year without divers and breaststrokers. While the Lady Trojans are still lacking divers, Hughes said they have four breaststrokers entered, led by Maggie O'Shaughnessy.
For Walton, Elizabeth Isakson will be key. The Georgia-bound swimmer is favored to win the 100 breaststroke and is the No. 2 seed in the 200 IM.
Isakson, alongside Annalia Jansons, Lily Alderman and Mia Alston, are favored to win the 200 freestyle relay. A championship in the 200 medley is also in reach for the Lady Raiders.
The 500 freestyle will also be huge for Walton, with Sydney Starnes and Morgan Wimberly projected to finish in the top five.
Walton's biggest obstacle this season, however, will likely again be Lambert.
“It will be close again, like last year,” Vernon said. “Lambert didn't graduate a whole lot. We have a couple of divers this year that we didn't have last year. We got a really strong senior group. I feel, this year, they won't let us lose.”
Walton is no doubt the strongest of the county boys programs as well, with Harrison, Kennesaw Mountain and Wheeler taking hits to graduation, and Lassiter fielding a smaller team.
Walton won county by 461 points over Harrison and hopes that its success can carry over to the state meet.
The Raiders came less than three points short of winning the county title in 2020, and Vernon feels that may have affected their performance at state.
“The boys went in last year off the disappointment of county and didn't swim as well,” Vernon said. “We're hoping to make a big jump (this year).”
With an older and stronger team, Walton is gunning for a top-five finish after failing to place in the top 10 a year ago.
The Raiders will be capable of scoring high in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Their distance freestyles are also a strength, with Connor Snow in contention to place high in the 200 freestyle and Daniel Cushing the 500 freestyle.
