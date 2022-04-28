MARIETTA -- Lassiter earned the opportunity to play for the Class AAAAAA state championship with a 2-1 victory over Chattahoochee in Thursday's semifinal at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
Ashlyn Huie’s goal with 8:33 remaining was the clincher for the Region 6AAAAAA champion Lady Trojans (16-0-4), who will play Region 7AAAAAA champion Cambridge for the title May 6 at 5 p.m. at Mercer's Five Star Stadium.
“'Hooch' has had a great, great year,” Lassiter coach Robbie Galvin said. “They’ve got a great group of seniors. Talented seniors, but they have also created a good climate and culture there. We knew that it was going to be a battle tonight, so, really, it was just work, work, work.
"The girls bought in, and we made a couple of magical plays happen, and we were able to advance, which is so amazing and incredible, again, given everything that has happened this season that this team has been through and had conquered.”
Lassiter advanced to the state finals for the second time. It won its first state title in 2016, defeating West Forsyth 2-1 for the Class AAAAAAA championship.
“We’re happy to be there," Galvin said. "It’s awesome.”
Lassiter went on the offensive from the start and got off a number of shots on goals, many of which hit the goalpost. The Lady Trojans finally connected late in the first half when McLane Dickson scored with 8:51 left to take a 1-0 lead they carried into halftime.
The momentum switched to Chattahoochee (15-5) midway through the second half as the Region 7AAAAAA runner-up got several scoring opportunities it was unable to capitalize on.
The Lady Cougars finally scored when Callie Goulding booted the ball into the goal with 12:26 remaining in the game to even the score at 1-all.
Lassiter came close to scoring the go-ahead goal when Riley Christopher’s shot went just over the goal with 11:09 to go, and the Lady Trojans appeared to be unsuccessful on their next scoring attempt as Dickson’s shot hit the goalpost.
Huie, however, came up from behind to get the ball on the rebound and kicked it into the goal at the 8:33 mark to put Lassiter ahead 2-1.
“The ball hit the post, and one of my girls didn’t give up on it,” Galvin said. “It was just right there and she tucked it away.”
Lassiter held Chattahoochee at bay the rest of the game to clinch the win and its trip to the state finals.
