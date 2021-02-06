The Lassiter girls proved they can win state titles in any classification.
The Lady Trojans won their second straight championship Friday in the Class AAAAAA state with 413.75 points at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center.
Defending Class AAAAAA champion Cambridge was second with 377 points. Lakeside-DeKalb was third (240), Centennial was fourth (213) and Allatoona fifth (206).
“I'm so proud,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said. “We've worked so hard. We've had three great relays and some strong individual swims.”
In the Class AAAAAA boys meet, the Kennesaw Mountain boys took fifth overall with 227 points. Johns Creek dominated the meet, winning with 408.5 points. Dalton was a distant second with 304.5 and Lakeside DeKalb was third (282) with Centennial (236) fourth.
For Lassiter, this marks the first time the Lady Trojans have won consecutive titles since winning four in a row from 2008-2011. Following a nine-year drought, the Lady Trojans won the Class AAAAAAA crown last year with a young and talented squad before moving down a classification.
Having the majority of last year's team back was key, and it showed early in the meet. Sophomore Elizabeth Tilt prevailed in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:00.27 after coming up short in last year's race. She edged second place finisher Sophie Bryson of Cambridge by seventeen hundredths of a second.
Tilt went on to win her second straight individual title in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.81 with teammate Sophia Parker taking second in 56.16.
Lassiter scored major points early when Allison Brown and Frances Carson took second and fourth in the 200 freestyle with times of 1:50.82 and 1:51.33. Brown also took second in the 500 freestyle in 4:56.92 with Bridget O'Shaughnessy coming in fourth at 5:03.36.
Carson contributed by taking second in the 100 freestyle (51.84) and Elizabeth Blanco was third in the 100 backstroke in 57.31.
The Lady Trojans won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to seal the victory. The 200 freestyle behind Brown, Blanco, O'Shaughnessy and Carson won in 1:37.90 and the 400 freestyle team (Brown, O'Shaughnessy, Parker and Tilt) prevailed in 3:32.09.
Lassiter's 200 medley (Blanco, Tilt, Parker, Carson) finished second to Cambridge, coming up short by 42 hundredths of a second, settling for 1:46.84.
In the boys meet, Kennesaw Mountain's success was highlighted by Brett Reason taking the individual title in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.71. Allatoona's Noah Smith was second behind Reason 21.06 and Pope's Mitchell Hunt fourth (21.23), and Reason was also third in the 100 freestyle (45.11) where teammate Ben McClain ended up second (45.11) and Smith fourth (46.37).
McClain also had success in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 1:38.99 to take third.
The Mustangs also excelled in the relays by taking second in the 200 freestyle in 1:25.71 behind Reason, McClain, David Ware and Conor Enabnit. With Mitch Jaquish taking Ware's place, they went on to take third in the 400 freestyle in 3:09.95.
“All our kids swam really well,” Kennesaw Mountain coach David Reason said. “Most of them either did best times or equal times. The seniors really deserved this and went out on a terrific note.”
Lassiter came away with a state champion when Adam O'Brien won the 100 butterfly with a time of 48.86. The Trojans were also fourth in the 200 medley in 1:35.96 behind O'Brien, Brendan Hausdorf, Parker Tanke and Charlie Banks.
For the Class AAAAAA girls, Allatoona's Hannah Stumpf winning her third straight diving title with a state record 638.90 points helped pave the way toward the Lady Buccaneers cracking the top five.
The quartet of Kimberly Lila, Stella Newton, Emily Nettles and Kaylin Lila led Allatoona to a third place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.26. The Lady Bucs also took fourth in the 200 freestyle with Hannah Lawler taking Newton's place. Individually for Allatoona, Kaylin Lila was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 53.50.
The Wheeler girls behind Julia Ahn, Mattie Fannin, Ansley Young and Mackenzie Garrett finished fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:50.27). Fannin claimed fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.75.
In the Class A-AAA meet Thursday, Mount Paran Christian's Mitchell Norton was a two-time state winner, winning the 200 freestyle in 1:37.48 and the 100 freestyle in 44.66. His sister, Emma, claimed the 200 freestyle in 1:51.24 for the Lady Eagles.
Other highlights include Mount Betel's Hampton Gucky winning the girls 100 backstroke in 56.02. For the boys, Walker's Alexandre Grand-pierre finished third in the 100 breaststroke in 57.39 and North Cobb Christian's Michael Carden took third in the 100 backstroke (51.87).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.