MARIETTA -- Lassiter jumped to a big lead early to take control and defeat Lakeside-DeKalb 3-1 on Wednesday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA girls soccer state playoffs at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
The Lady Trojans (13-0-4) scored three goals in the first 22:20 of the game and were never threatened as they advanced to the quarterfinals. They will host defending state champion Johns Creek on Monday.
“We got to see (the Lassiter boys team get off to a big early lead over Buford last Friday), so we tried to do that ourselves tonight,” Lassiter coach Robbie Galvin said. “It was great for us to jump out to that early lead. I would have hoped to cap the game off (with some more goals in the second half), but that Lakeside-DeKalb team -- I knew their coaching staff would get them ready and not let them give up.
"Those girls just came back and came back and came back and chipped away and got (a goal in the second half). It’s always frustrating with a 3-0 lead. You don’t want to give that one up and get them back in it. I wish we could have put them away. But I’m proud of the girls and how they came out strong and fast to start things out.”
It is the seventh time in 10 years that Lassiter has made it to the elite eight. The Lady Trojans, who won the Class AAAAAAA title in 2016, advanced to the second round last year after making it to the semifinals in 2018 and the quarters in ’19.
“We’re always chasing a region championship and always chasing a deep run into the state playoffs,” Galvin said. “We’re very, very happy and pleased to be in the elite eight. It’s called the elite eight for a reason. We want to be elite, so we’re happy to be there.”
Lakeside (13-4) nearly got on the scoreboard first when Caitlin Chalker's shot was deflected by Lassiter goalkeeper Claire Carson with 39:17 remaining in the first half.
Lassiter was more successful on its first shot on goal as Jillian Kluth scored 2 minutes later to give the Lady Trojans a 1-0 lead. The Lady Trojans then added to their lead at the 30:38 mark when Ashlyn Huie scored from close range to make it 2-0.
Lassiter had a close call with 20:44 left in the first half when a shot by Lakeside's Julia Chilton from midfield bounced over Carson's head and hit the goalpost.
The Lady Trojans came back 3 minutes later as McLane Dickson scored with 17:40 to go to increase their lead to 3-0.
Lakeside ended Lassiter's bid for a shutout about midway through the second half when Chalker scored with 24:24 remaining in the game.
