Lassiter’s girls swimming and diving program may be a two-time defending state champion, but it has had difficulty winning the county championship as of late.
Meanwhile, east Cobb rival Walton has won the last four county titles.
Lassiter will look to break through and end Walton’s run when the Cobb County championships get underway, beginning with Thursday’s diving competition at Central Aquatic Center. The meet will shift Friday to Mountain View Aquatic Center for the preliminary swimming events, with the finals set for Saturday.
With COVID-19 protocols in effect, the boys finals will commence at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, with the girls events to follow at 6:45 p.m. Spectators will not be allowed to attend.
“It’s definitely a goal,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said of winning county. “We do have more depth going into this meet. They are ready. It’s a cool team. We have strong senior leaders.”
Seniors Frances Carson, Allison Brown and Bridget O’Shaughnessy — all of whom finished in the top five in last year’s state meet — are three seniors the Lady Trojans are relying on.
They will also depend on junior Elizabeth Tilt, a two-time Class AAAAAA state champion in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly last year.
The four swimmers are expected to be contributors for Lassiter this weekend in all three relays.
Having a crop of talented freshmen also bodes well in Lassiter’s favor. Most of the newcomers — led by Kate Bradley, Finnly Jollands, Rose Jones and Maggie O’Shaughnessy — are expected to compete in the events where Lassiter has not been as strong in the past.
On the flip side, Lassiter will have to overcome not having a diver, while Walton will be depending on three — Emilija Foss, Gigi Holihan and Maddi Grant — expected to score high.
Walton will continue to rely on its depth to go for its fifth straight county title. Georgia-bound Elizabeth Isakson (sprints, 100 breaststroke) will head the lineup, with Annalia Jansons (freestyle) and Morgan Wimberly (distance freestyle) also expected to contribute.
“We have a lot of really talented seniors,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “Lassiter is talented, and they have really good freshmen. We hope to hold them off for at least one more year.”
The Walton boys, who were a younger squad last season, are the favorites to win the county falling to Harrison last year by 2.5 points.
Harrison, along with Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, Pope and Wheeler, took a hit to graduation.
“We were rebuilding last year when a lot of teams were strong,” Vernon said. “Now, some of their swimmers have graduated, and some of our kids have gotten older.”
Senior Connor Snow (100 breaststroke) and Liam Collins (freestyle) are expected to lead the way for the Raiders. They will also rely on Liam Long (200 IM, 100 butterfly) and Sonny Panessa (100 backstroke, 100 butterfly) to score points.
The Raiders will also lean on divers Jacob Shick and Daniel Cushing to set the tone, as well as having the depth and talent to contend in all three of the relays.
