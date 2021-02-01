With the coronavirus still running rampant, there will be changes on how this week’s state Georgia High School Association state swimming meet at Georgia Tech Aquatic Center will be conducted.
Instead of the normal schedule with diving on Thursday and preliminaries on Friday and the finals on Saturday for all classifications, the meet will take place throughout the week and will be a timed final with the girls swimming in the mornings and the boys to follow in the evenings.
Diving will get underway Tuesday with the Class AAAAAA and Class AAAAAAA boys starting at 8:30 a.m. and the girls to follow at 11:15 a.m. The Class A-AAAAA boys will dive at 2:15 p.m. with the girls to follow at 4:30 p.m.
The swimming portion of the meet begins Wednesday with the Class AAAA-AAAAA girls set to swim at 10 a.m. and the boys at 6 p.m. Class A-AAA will follow Thursday with the girls going at 2:45 p.m. and the boys 7:45 p.m. The Class AAAAAA girls swim Friday at 10 a.m and the boys 6 p.m., and the meet will conclude Saturday with the Class AAAAAAA girls at 11:10 a.m. and the boys at 6:10 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators and media are not allowed to attend. The meet will be streamed live at NFHSNetwork.com.
“There are parts of it that aren’t ideal, but I’m happy we will concentrate more on the individual groups, meaning the girls and boys separate,” Walton coach Ty Vernon said. “I know we will miss the camaraderie of having everyone there. And with the (AAAAAA and AAAAAAA) classifications separate, it will be easier to tell how you are doing in the meet.”
With many of its top tier talent returning from last year’s state championship team, the Lassiter girls have chance to win another state title in Class AAAAAA, after coming through in the state’s highest classification a year ago.
Although the came up short against Walton, the Lady Trojans swept all three relays at the Cobb County Championships last month. Last year’s Class AAAAAA champion Cambridge is expected to be one of their top competitors.
Elizabeth Tilt, just a sophomore at Lassiter, is a two-time county winner in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly and will be gunning for another individual state title in the 100 butterfly, which she won as a freshman.
Experienced Lassiter swimmers Francis Carson (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle) and Allison Brown (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) will also be key for the Lady Trojans. Both are the top two seeds in the 200 freestyle, which could give the Lady Trojans a boost.
“I feel confident, and the girls are excited,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said. “We are bringing back a lot of girls from last year’s team, plus new additions, which will help.”
After using its depth to win county, the Walton girls are gunning for for a top five finish in AAAAAAA but is expecting strong competition against Lambert, Brookwood, Mill Creek and Alpharetta. The Lady Raiders are the top seed in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
The Harrison boys are coming off its first county championship since 1999 and are looking for a strong showing at state. Diver Alex Scott is gunning for another state championship, this time in Class AAAAAAA. The Hoyas will also lean on captains and sprinters Will Dekle, Charlie Dekle and Aiden Rice as well as Luke Renier (200 IM), especially in the relays.
There are several swimmers in contention to win individual crowns in their respective classifications. Allatoona’s Hannah Stumpf is seeking her third straight state diving title in Class AAAAAA. Mount Paran Christian’s Mitchell Norton looks to win another title in both 100 and 200 freestyles in A-AAA. Hillgrove’s Tommy Bried is the top seed in both the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle in Class AAAAAAA after winning both events at county with record-setting times. The Kennesaw Mountain boys 200 freestyle relay is the No. 1 seed after setting a new record at county in Class AAAAAAA.
Individually for the Mustang boys, Brett Reason is favored to win the 50 freestyle and Ben McClain is the top seed in the 200 freestyle.
