ATLANTA -- The Lassiter girls came into the Class AAAAAAA state championships hoping to finish in the top three.
It did not take long for those expectations to change.
The Lady Trojans jumped out in front early Saturday at Georgia Tech, and as the meet progressed, results continued to bode well in their favor as they finished with 332.5 points and held off runner-up Brookwood (307).
It was Lassiter’s first state title since winning four in a row from 2008-11.
Walton slipped into third with 291 points, followed by Lambert (253.5) and Parkview (235). Campbell was 10th with 124.5 points.
In the Class AAAAAA meet, Harrison led local teams by finishing ninth with 128 points. Mount Paran Christian finished in the top five of the Class A-AAA meet.
Winning the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays highlighted Lassiter’s meet, while the Lady Trojans were also third in the 400 freestyle relay.
“We wanted to come out and swim fast and see what we could do, and they are amazing,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said. “We knew we were really strong in the first half of the swim meet, and our relays were awesome, getting first, first and third.”
The first half of Lassiter’s meet started well with the a Elizabeth Blanco, Elizabeth Tilt, Kennadi King and Lindsey Johnson winning the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 47.34 seconds. The Lady Trojans continued building their lead in the 200 freestyle, with Frances Carson third (1:52.13), Allison Brown fourth (1:53.74) and King eighth (1:54.99). Tilt then chipped in by finishing second in the 200 individual medley (2:04.04).
That put Lassiter in the lead by more than 30 points.
Things only got better from there when Tilt won the 100 butterfly in 54.85, less than a second in front of North Forsyth’s Hailey Galbraith.
“On the last lap, I was hurting,” Tilt said. “That was the most pain I have ever been through in a race, but I remembered everything I’ve been through in my training and just kept going.”
The clincher ended up being Blanco, Brown, Carson and Johnson winning the 200 freestyle in 1:36.22, with Brookwood second in 1:36.24. That gave a Lassiter a 29.5-point lead with only three events remaining.
“It was definitely a team effort” Johnson said. “We all worked hard and supported each other. The relays definitely carried us to win the whole thing.”
Brookwood gained a little ground after the backstroke, even with Blanco taking second in 56.67. Neither team was strong in the 100 breaststroke, and Lassiter was ahead by 23.5 points going into the 400 freestyle relay.
Walton finished strong to take third, capping the meet with a second-place finish of 3:29.72 in the 400 freestyle relay behind Jasmin Hoffmann, Elizabeth Isakson, Annalia Jansons and Abby Belinski. The Lady Raiders were also fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:36.63), with Isabella Decker taking Janson’s place.
Individual highlights include Hoffmann taking second in the 50 freestyle (23.51) and Isakson third in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.98).
Campbell was third with a time of 1:47.39 in the 200 medley behind Allison Dameron, Olivia Yahne, Sophia Caceres and Sophia Ishikawa. Dameron also took third in the 50 freestyle (23.78), and Yahne was fourth in the 100 breastroke (1:06.04).
Mount Paran Christian’s Emma Norton joined her older brother, Mitchell, in winning a state championship, taking the 500 freestyle in 5:00.15. She edged AAAA-AAAAA champion Lucy Yeomans of Clarke Central, who clocked in at 5:00.66.
Norton also took third in the 50 freestyle (23.78).
In the relays, Norton, Courtney Salmon, Hannah Cantwell and Mary Cantwell helped Mount Paran take third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.68). The Lady Eagles were also fifth in the 200 medley (1:57.90) behind Norton, Salmon, Sarah McCune and Anna Farley.
