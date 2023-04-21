MARIETTA – After multiple scoring opportunities came up short during regulation, Lassiter finally put one into the net in overtime.
That one goal was all the defending state champion Trojans needed to win 1-0 over Rome in the second round of the Class AAAAAA boys state soccer tournament Thursday at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
Lassiter (15-2) will host St. Pius X in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
The goal came with 4:18 remaining in the first overtime period. Aiden McConnie took the ball down the middle and dished it left to Tyler Aromin, who lured Rome keeper John Wilson Payne out of position before firing at the open goal.
“Aiden had a ton of speed going down. He draws a lot of attention,” Lassiter coach David Penny said. “He made a great pass. Aromin dug deep and made a great finish.”
Although Rome (13-3-1) threatened during the remaining minutes of both overtime periods, the Wolves managed to get one shot off late in the second frame when Cristian Blanco's attempt sailed high.
Rome got off 15 shots to no avail with Lassiter coming away with 13. Lassiter keeper Jack Helms finished the game with seven saves en route to the Trojans' seventh shutout.
Lassiter had its chances to get ahead in the first half.
Rollie Scott had a couple of early looks that came up short. Miles Martin had an open shot that missed left. Chris Peixot also had a shot opportunity that missed high.
During regulation, Lassiter took an estimated 20 corner kicks during regulation, using both shorter and longer kicks to put itself in position to score, but Rome's defenders seemed to be at the right place.
“Rome is an excellent team. They're well coached and organized,” Penny said. “We thought we had a couple of opportunities there in the first half with some set pieces, and they did a good job of clearing stuff out and maybe a little unfortunate on our part not to find the back of the net there.”
Rome had its chances to score came late in the second half when it got off four unanswered shots during the final 15 minutes. Helms saved two of them. Steven Paredes' shot missed left and Josh Hernandez attempt was cleared by a Lassiter defender.
“To win at home and make it to the elite eight, it's massive,” Penny said. “On to the next one. It's win and survive at this point.
