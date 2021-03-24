MARIETTA -- Lassiter scored all four of its goals in the second half, on its way to a 4-0 victory over Sprayberry on Tuesday in a battle of Region 6AAAAAA contenders and east Cobb rivals at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
Two goals by Max Albertson and a goal apiece by Sam Hill and Aiden McConnie made the difference for the Trojans in the second half after a scoreless first half.
“I was pleased with our effort and our heart,” Lassiter coach David Penny said. “We really had to pour ourselves back into this one. (Sprayberry is our) local rivals, and we knew what was on the line, and what our goals are for the end of the season. It was all about effort and winning those 50-50 balls and really putting on that constant pressure.”
The win put Lassiter (9-2, 5-1) in first place in the region, a half-game ahead of Sprayberry (10-4, 5-2).
“It’s a huge win,” Penny said. “The top four in this region is very competitive, and everyone has been working hard, so it certainly puts us in a better position. We have to finish out the season. It’s not over yet, but our goal is to win the region. That’s why we’re here.”
James Spurlin recorded the shutout in goal for Lassiter.
It was Hill who broke the scoreless tie for the Trojans, scoring on a header with 33:23 remaining in the game. Albertson then provided the second goal on a penalty kick to increase the advantage to 2-0 at the 29:02 mark.
Albertson added the third goal from short range with 4:59 left in the game to make it 3-0, and McConnie closed the scoring on a breakaway with 1:23 to go to give Lassiter its margin of victory.
It was Sprayberry on the offensive in the first half with a number of shots on goal, but the Yellow Jackets were unable to convert any of them.
“We had plenty of chances in the first half to put the game away and we didn’t do it,” Sprayberry coach Aaron Wessner said. “When we leave teams in the game and let them come back at us, they’re going to finish their chances. Simple as that (Tuesday). Lassiter finished their chances and played a great game, and we didn’t finish ours. We’ve got to be better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.