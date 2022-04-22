MARIETTA — Lassiter advanced to the state boys’ soccer quarterfinals for the first time in 11 years with a 2-1 victory over North Atlanta in overtime in a second-round Class AAAAAA game at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Thursday.
Bradley Hungerbuhler’s goal with 8:18 remaining in the second overtime proved to be the winning score for the Trojans who will host either Grovetown or Rome in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
It is Lassiter’s first trip to the elite eight since 2011, when it advanced to the Class AAAAA semifinals.
“It’s been a long time,” Lassiter coach David Penny said. “It’s the first time for me personally as a coach, so definitely special for me. It’s a fantastic group of boys. We knew when we won the (Region 6AAAAAA) championship that there is a lot to play for. So, we’re definitely trying to make history and see if we can go all the way.”
Hungerbuhler scored both of Lassiter’s goals, while goalkeeper James Spurlin made a number of big saves.
The Trojans (16-2) nearly got its first goal when Max Albertson's header hit the goalpost with 26:31 remaining in the first half. They quickly bounced back as Hungerbuhler took the ball on the rebound and put it in the back of the net to make it 1-0.
Lassiter stopped a North Atlanta scoring attempt early in the second half when Spurlin made a diving save of a shot by Jordan Chavez with 36:27 remaining in the game.
Spurlin made another diving stop five minutes later, this time on an attempt by Aiden Pierce, to again keep the Warriors at bay.
However, North Atlanta (12-7-1) was more successful in its next attempt as Anthony Forbes broke away from several Lassiter defenders to score with 5:04 to play and tie the game at 1-all.
Lassiter made a last-minute scramble to get the game-winning goal with a couple of scoring attempts that fell short -- the first by Albertson with 1:01 remaining and the second by Sam Hill with 37 seconds left.
North Atlanta had a couple of scoring attempts by Pierce in the first overtime, with the first thwarted by a diving save from Spurlin with 8:13 remaining and the second sailing over the goal at the 3:25 mark.
Lassiter came up short on a couple of shots on goals late in the first overtime, but the Trojans got the ball in the goal when Hungerbuhler produced his game winner in the second overtime.
“It was definitely an interesting game,” Penny said. “It was a really good team from North Atlanta. They put up a really good fight. I’m really proud of our boys for the effort that we showed tonight. Just a ton of desire and heart to fight through it and overcome some adversity, especially late. I thought North Atlanta had a lot of momentum after they scored that goal – good for them to try to stay with it and fight. But I’m definitely proud of our guys for seeing it out and going into overtime. We knew we had the guys on the field to help us out and to make it happen and, thankfully, we just kept attacking, kept trying to stick to what we wanted to do and made it happen.”
