Playing in the state championship game at Truist Park was just as new to the Lassiter fans as it was to the players. They brought the energy from the stands in the doubleheader Wednesday night in the Class AAAAAA state championship series against Houston County.
While the players may have dreamt of playing for the championship at the home of the Atlanta Braves, it was a treat for the fans to go from watching from the bleachers at the local high schools to seats at a major league ballpark. While the series didn’t turn out the way the Lassiter faithful may have wanted, it is still a memory few will be likely to forget.
“It’s awesome. We just walked all the way down (to the protective netting) and put our hands on the net, and we can do anything down here,” former Lassiter student Cason Harrison said. “I’m pretty sure half these people wouldn’t show up if it wasn’t here. This was a big factor.”
The energy was consistent throughout both games, especially from the student section. Fans were on their feet cheering whenever a Lassiter player got a hit, or they would chant “Defense,” whenever the Trojans made a great play in the field.
They also voiced their disgust whenever they disagreed with the umpires. Whether it was raining boos or shouting very bad words, the students made it very clear when they believed a call should have gone in Lassiter’s favor.
“There’s lots of energy and I like sitting in the student section a lot.” said Casey Helms, a rising senior at Lassiter. “I think it’s a great opportunity, and definitely once in a lifetime to have our school play here.”
Students showed school pride by bringing school flags, and either waving them around or wearing them as capes.
Some went as far as dressing up as Trojans to show their loyalty. Helms said that it is not an uncommon thing for students to do this at sporting events.
Gene and Karen Peisel were in attendance to watch their son-in-law, Trojans’ assistant coach Brac Barton, and Gene Peisel described the atmosphere as, “pretty electric and fun.”
The Peisels said they were a bit surprised to see such a large crowd, nearly 4,000 spectators, for a high school baseball game.
Harrison also said that there were a lot more people at the game than he expected. The increased interaction among fans is what made it a more enjoyable experience for him.
Adam Love was on the last year's team, and he came back to watch some of his old teammates play. As a former Trojan, he saw the stage through the eyes of a player.
“(The atmosphere) is really competitive, and I feel like everybody is into the game,” Love said after Game 1. “Of course both teams want to win, but I feel like we want it more, we showed up more, and we just have to see how it goes from there.”
Love noticed a major difference between this year’s team and the one that he played on just a year ago. The focal point of that change was the maturity of the players.
“They’ve matured a lot,” Love said. “Last year, the guys weren’t there yet, but I can definitely see it in them (now) and they’ve matured more, and they are ready for this stage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.