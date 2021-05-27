CUMBERLAND - If you have ever been to a Lassiter baseball game, you have likely seen, or more likely heard, Kimberly “Kimmy” Campbell in the stands with her cowbell in hand, yelling in support of her Trojans.
“You were made for this!”
“You are a winner!”
You can hear it for all seven innings or as in the case of Wednesday, 14. Her support is always positive toward the Lassiter players and never negative toward the opposing team.
“You are a hitter!
“Here you go Ben, go 1-6, you’re awesome!”
"See it clearly Kyle!
"You got this!"
Campbell has been watching her son, Cameron, play baseball since he was 6-years-old, and for most games, she's there loud and proud, making a difference. On Wednesday, Cam Campbell was playing his last game in his No.10 Lassiter jersey, which was in the Class AAAAAA state championship against Houston County at Truist Park.
He didn’t disappoint her. He tripled in the first game and added two hits, including a double in the second. She was on her feet each time.
No matter the situation, regardless of player, Campbell could be seen on her feet cheering her boys on. Plus she never cheers alone. She constantly encourages those around her to “Pump it up!”
“I just cheer every boy on,” she said. “You put it in their heads that they can do anything, and they can. It’s all positive reinforcement. If you think positive and say positive things, then positive things happen.”
Campbell said she learned throughout her adult life that positive reinforcement is key to success.
“From my experience in life, as an adult, you know positive reinforcement is the best thing,” Campbell said. “When you put it in someone’s head that they are awesome, that they are great, then they see the ball clearly and those things happen.”
Campbell also noted her strong faith and how that influences her positive attitude.
“God is a big, big thing in that (positivity),” Campbell said. “He is all of that. He has taught us how to do that.”
Lassiter coach Kyle Rustay said he is going to miss her and the positive energy she brings to the field.
“Just the support, and it’s not just Cameron she supports, she’s behind every one of these guys 100%. She's obviously a proud mama.” Rustay said. “She’s obviously phenomenal making all the road trips to Carrolton and Valdosta and having that same upbeat positive reinforcement to these guys, she’s great.”
When she’s not cheering on her son and his teammates, Campbell works as a personal assistant and at Starbucks. She is a mother of three who loves being there for her children.
Campbell is hopeful to watch her son play at Truist Park again in the future, whether it be for the Atlanta Braves or another major league organization, and she will continue to support him with her positivity.
“I’m going to be doing this when he’s going to be playing here (again),” Campbell said.
