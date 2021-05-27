CUMBERLAND -- For most of the night, Lassiter played on even terms with Houston County in Wednesday’s Class AAAAAA state championship series at Truist Park. Unfortunately, in the end, the Bears just played a little bit better.
Houston County swept the doubleheader 2-1 and 4-0 to win the state title and kept the Trojans from claiming their first championship since the 2009 season. It was the Bears first state title since 2016.
The loss was disappointing, but it comes at the end of a successful season. The Trojans finished 32-8 and made their first state championship appearance since 2010. They entered the playoffs as the third seed from Region 6AAAAAA and won the first four series -- Cambridge, Carrollton, Valdosta and region-rival Pope -- all on the road. However, in what was the closest they had to a home game, Houston County was able to keep their bats quiet.
“I don’t think our guys were psyched out by (Truist Park),” Lassiter coach Kyle Rustay said. “I think they were up to the challenge. You know Houston just got a couple more clutch hits when they needed them.”
Lassiter started Ben Norton in Game 1 and Walker Noland in Game 2. They shut down Pope in the state semifinals combining to shut down the Greyhounds on nine hits and two runs in the series. The Trojans needed a repeat performance from them, and they almost got it.
Norton pitched a six-inning complete game against the Bears. He struck out four and walked two, allowing only two earned runs. He kept the game tied 1-1 into the sixth inning but then walked Andrew Dunford to start the frame. Coleman Willis followed with a double and Drew Burress brought Dunford home with a sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead.
That was enough for Florida State signee Brodie Chestnutt, who shut down the Trojans in the seventh to secure the Game 1 victory. Chestnutt pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and struck out five.
Lassiter had opportunities in the first two innings to take the lead. Cameron Campbell tripled with two outs in the first, and Max Beck-Berendsen doubled in the second, but both were stranded.
Campbell finished the night going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and walked twice. Beck-Berendsen also had a good night going 4-for-6 with a double. The senior also scored the team's lone run of the day in the third inning of Game 1 when he forced an errant throw by Chestnutt during a pickoff attempt.
Houston County responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the third to tie the game on an RBI single by Treyson Hughes.
“(Norton and Noland) just battled their tails off from pitch one,” Rustay said. “(They) didn’t get rattled, stayed composed.”
Noland was nearly as good as Norton, but had a rough first inning.
Houston County scored four runs on four straight hits to start the game. A two-run triple by Dunford was followed by RBI singles by Trent Ringer and Garrett Hortman for a 4-0 lead.
After that, Noland settled in and did not give up another run. The right-hander struck out eight and scattered nine hits. Only three of those hits came after the first inning.
The Trojans had multiple chances to get back in the game, but they couldn’t get the big hit when they needed it. They left eight runners on base, including four in scoring position.
Rustay said he was proud of his players' effort and said this will still be a night to remember for them.
“It’s obviously a tough pill to swallow when you’re just a little short,” he said. “The experience is something these guys are going to take with them forever.”
