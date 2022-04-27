MARIETTA – Max Albertson caught the Grovetown goalkeeper leaning to his right, drove the ball into the lower left corner of the goal and then got to celebrate, running toward the Lassiter student section while ripping off his shirt and flinging it to the side following a 3-2 Lassiter victory.
After the Trojans controlled possession for much of the second half and two overtimes, the Class AAAAAA quarterfinal match had come down to penalty kicks.
Lassiter (17-2) made its first four penalty shots before Grovetown had its first miss on a ball that clanged off the crossbar. That left things up to Albertson, who netted the Trojans’ winning goal.
“It is stressful but we prepare for that, it’s something that we do every day in practice,” said Lassiter coach David Penny. “We had confidence in the boys. I thought we had so many chances and we just couldn’t finish.”
Sam Hill, Cole Higgins, Jack Passow, Bradley Hungerbuhler and Albertson all made their penalty shots to finish the match while Grovetown made its first three from Braden Wintrode, Julius Brenes and Tano’hu Naputi before the miss.
“I am just proud of the boys for the fight and finishing,” Penny said.
It was the second consecutive win in overtime for Lassiter, which beat North Atlanta 2-1 with a goal in the second overtime in the second round.
Lassiter will now host the winner of Central Gwinnett and Lee County on Friday.
“It’s huge for Lassiter and huge for the boys and the community,” Penny said. “This is only the fourth time in school history.
“I know it means so much to everyone here.”
Grovetown (16-3) jumped out to a lead just six minutes in the match when Brenes fielded a centering pass from Luke Stewart and beat Lassiter’s keeper high. But Lassiter evened things quickly on a successful penalty shot from Tyler Aromin. Hungerbuhler then added a second goal to give the Trojans the lead but Grovetown’s David Franco found a rebound in the final two minutes of the half and scored it to even things.
Grovetown goalkeeper Ethan Schomacker then was able to keep Lassiter’s many opportunities out of the net in the second half and both overtime periods before the match was decided on penalty kicks.
