MARIETTA – The line drive rocketed off Winder-Barrow hitter Kendal Miller’s bat and Lassiter third baseman Gracyn Tucker reacted, getting her glove up just in time to catch the liner.
Two batters later, Lady Trojans' second baseman Lilian Holshouser dove to her left to prevent another hit.
That was just how the night would go for defending Class AAAAAA state champion Lassiter, which dominated in all facets while allowing just one hit over two games as it beat Winder-Barrow 8-0 in five innings and 9-0 in six innings to start the Georgia High School Association Class AAAAAA softball playoffs on Tuesday.
The Trojans (26-2) finished with 12 hits apiece in the two wins while Ellie Kean and Amber Blackwell combined for 11 strikeouts and only one baserunner, on a fourth-inning walk, in the second game after allowing just one hit, to Miller, in the opener.
“Our pitching did phenomenal, really, especially our underclassman Amber,” Tucker said. “I think it was really about our week of practice and we knew what was coming in this game and we knew their pitchers. Our hitters hit, our fielders fielded and the dugout got behind us with energy.”
Tucker led the Lassiter batters, going 6-for-7 for the day with a home run, intentional walk and two RBIs in the second game.
Holshouser was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the second game while Blackwell was 1-for-1 with two sacrifice RBIs and a walk in the second game.
Kean had nine strikeouts while Blackwell added two more in 1 2/3 innings in Game 2.
“Our pitching was phenomenal,” Lassiter coach Jason Campbell said. “You can’t pitch a better two games than that.”
In Game 1, Lassiter’s Bronwyn Conroy doubled to the wall in the fifth inning on a hit that would have scored two runs for the 8-0 five-inning win.
Lassiter finished with 12 hits, led by Tucker, who was 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI while Conroy was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs.
Holshouser was 3-for-3 with three singles and an RBI while cleanup hitter Maddie Hobby walked three times and scored a pair of runs.
Brooke Sims was 1-for-3 with three RBIs while Ashley Posey had a fourth-inning triple and a sacrifice bunt.
Kean had eight strikeouts in four scoreless innings while Blackwell finished things with three strikeouts and a walk in the fifth inning.
“You just can’t strikeout everybody and it takes the pressure off them when you play defense like that,” Campbell said. “That’s a good team, that’s a really good team, and we made it look pretty easy.”
Lassiter will host Glynn Academy (16-10) in the next round for a series starting on Tuesday.
