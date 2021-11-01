Prior to the Class AAAAAA softball state championship tournament in Columbus last weekend, Lassiter had yet to face River Ridge this season.
That was until the Lady Trojans beat the Lady Knights 3-1 to advance to the state championship game, then beat them again, 7-4, to claim the state title. The win marked back-to-back state titles for Lassiter after it beat Pope last year.
“Anytime you win, especially against the best competition in the state, it’s great for your program,” Lassiter coach Jason Campbell said. “To win back-to-back, it still hasn’t sunk in.”
The win was a feeling of deja vú for Campbell. Lassiter was down 3-0 in the fifth inning until Gracyn Tucker came up to bat with runners on first and second and hit a three-run homerun to tie the game.
“She did something very similar last year in the championship game,” Campbell said. “We were down 3-0 last year in the fifth inning, and she hit a two run home-run. She is just a clutch type of player.”
After the homerun, Bronwyn Conroy hit a double, then Ellie Kean followed with a single. An error allowed Conroy to score, and then Lilian Holshouser had a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Kean and give the Lady Trojans a 5-3 lead to end the fifth inning.
River Ridge scored one more run in the top of the sixth, but a two-run homer by Kean in the bottom of the sixth further extended Lassiter’s lead. The Lady Knights were unable to score in the top of the seventh after going three up and three down to secure the Lady Trojans’ victory.
“I think the girls have a real sense of accomplishment,” Campbell said. “They understand what it takes after last year to win a state championship, and for them to do it two years in a row, I think they appreciate it more because they understand the hard work they put in.”
To get to the championship game against River Ridge, the Lady Trojans worked their way through the top bracket, with wins over Creekview (1-0) and Cambridge (8-3).
The duo of senior pitcher Kean and junior third baseman Tucker, Campbell said, was unstoppable. Kean pitched all four games in Columbus. In 28 innings she had 48 strikeouts. She also was 6-for-14 with three home-runs. Tucker had 13 hits in the playoffs, and was the team leader in hits all season.
“(Tucker) shuts down the bunt offense, and with Ellie in the circle and Gracyn at third base, you had a feeling people are going to bunt on you, and Gracyn shuts that down to where they have to swing,” Campbell said. “When they have to swing, Ellie can do her job and get people to swing at pitches and either strike them out or not square a ball up.”
Kean is the only senior on the Lassiter roster this year, and while Campbell said her presence will be missed, he is already preparing for next year.
“When that last pitch was made, my mind was programmed to think about what’s next,” he said. “I know you are supposed to enjoy it, and I really do, and I think the girls have enjoyed it. They are supposed to sit back and relax a little bit, but my job is to think about next year. I am not thinking about repeat, I am thinking about what we are going to do next week, what we are going to do today in the weight room, it is preparation.”
