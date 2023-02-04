Lassiter led all Cobb County teams with a fourth-place finish in the Class AAAAAAA boys swimming and diving state championships Friday at Georgia Tech's McAuley Aquatic Center.
It was a significant improvement for the Trojans after they finished 10th a year ago.
Lassiter, which improved six spots from last year's 10th-place finish, accumulated 233 points, just two points in front of fifth-place Allatoona. The diving points paid off, with Carter Lofton winning the individual title with 675 points earlier in the week.
Johns Creek won the overall championship with 368.5 points, followed by Marist (342) and St. Pius X (249).
“Carter was huge for the diving points, but I'm proud of the boys,” Lassiter coach Brittany Hughes said. “It was a bigger boys state team than we have had in the past few years, and definitely our strongest finish in many years.”
Elliott Elmore scored finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.29 seconds), Parker Tanke was sixth in the 200 IM (2:00.97) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (54.22), and Cody Miles was seventh in the 500 freestyle (4:44.52).
Lassiter was also fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.69) and fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:36.78).
Like Lassiter, Allatoona also made strides after finishing ninth in 2022.
Noah Smith emerged as a two-time individual champion with a win in the 100 freestyle (45.47) and the 50 freestyle (20.68). The Buccaneers were also second in the 200 medley relay (1:35.15) and 400 freestyle relay (3:21.35).
Allatoona's Bennett Baer was second in the 500 freestyle (4:38.78) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:46.66), Gustavo Bried was fourth in the 100 backstroke (52.07) and fifth in the 100 butterfly in 51.66, and Landon Hanesworth was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.19).
Pope finished 14th, led by Bryce Peterson, who was fourth in the 200 IM (1:59.25). The 200 medley relay was 10th (1:43.49), as was the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.44).
