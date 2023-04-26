Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Bradley Hungerbuhler (2) takes the ball away from St. Pius' Julian Moran (9) during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Bradley Hungerbuhler (2) gives directions to his Trojans during their quarterfinal match against St. Pius at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Chris Peixoto (7) goes up for the ball against St. Pius' Carter Dixon (19) during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Rollie Scott (21) steps in front of St. Pius' Tomas Morales (10) to intercept a pass during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Aiden McConnie (10) hustles after a loose ball against St. Pius during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Cole Higgins (4) with the throw-in against St. Pius during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Chris Peixoto (7) vies for the ball with St. Pius' Tomas Morales (10) during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Emiliano Gonzalez (12) passes the ball against St. Pius during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Chris Peixoto (7) vies for the ball with St. Pius' Eduardo Ramos (14) during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Bradley Hungerbuhler (2) gets the ball downfield against St. Pius during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - The crowd showd up to watch the Trojans against St. Pius during their quarterfinal soccer match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Jack Helms (1) clears the ball against St. Pius during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Ben Lee (13) controls the ball against St. Pius during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Chris Peixoto (7) goes up for the ball against St. Pius' Carter Dixon (19) during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Tyler Aromin (6) goes over St. Pius' Julian Moran (9) for the header during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Tyler Aromin (6) vies for the ball with St. Pius' Alan Montanez (7) during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs St. Pius X (GHSA 6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Marcello Barros (9) vies for position with St. Pius' Nicolas Maio (17) during their quarterfinal match at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA -- The Lassiter boys soccer team took another step towards defending its state championship with a 3-1 victory over St. Pius X in a Class AAAAAA quarterfinal game at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Tuesday.
The Trojans took a 2-0 lead in the first half and then held off a St. Pius X comeback in the second to win and advance to the semifinals, where they will host Region 7AAAAAA foe Johns Creek on Friday, a team they beat 3-0 in mid-March.
“St. Pius is a quality team, always have been,” Lassiter coach David Penny said. “They’re well coached and well organized, great players. Our boys were ready. We came through a fantastic region. I think we’re battle tested and I think that showed up (Tuesday). So, credit to our region and to our boys for sticking through. It was a quality game. We had some good finishes. It wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done.”
The game featured two state finalists from last year, with Lassiter (16-2) winning the Class AAAAAA championship and St. Pius X (12-5-2) finishing runner-up in Class AAAAA.
After a defensive battle for the first 20 minutes, Lassiter broke through with a goal with 20:11 remaining in the first half when Rollie Scott scored unassisted from close range to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.
St. Pius proceeded to get a couple of shots on goal and Lassiter one before Miles Martin scored for the Trojans on an assist from Chris Peixoto with 3:12 left in the first half to make it 2-0.
St. Pius finally got on the scoreboard in the second half when Julian Moran scored with 27:34 to go in the game to cut the Lassiter lead to 2-1.
However, it was the Trojans who had the final word as Aiden McConnie scored with 41 seconds left to put the finishing touches and move on to the final four.
“(St. Pius scoring in the second half) definitely could have been a turning point and I thought we did a good job of responding,” Penny said. “We stuck to the plan and I think it actually helped us out a little bit, it helped kind of wake up and play a little bit tougher. Obviously, you never want to concede – that’s one of our goals is to not give up goals. It was a good opportunity to turn around and face the music and get going.”
