Former Lassiter High School standout Rip Rowan was named the new defensive line coach at Georgia Southern on Friday.
Rowan joins the inaugural staff of new Eagles coach Clay Helton. The two both come to Statesboro from the Pac-12 Conference -- Rowan on the staff at Washington, and Helton the former coach at Southern California.
"We are very excited to welcome Rip Rowan as our new Defensive Line Coach," Helton said in a release. "Rip is one of the bright young stars in college football today. Having worked alongside new defensive coordinator Will Harris at Washington, his defensive line units are extremely physical and disruptive. The staff chemistry between Will, Rip and new linebackers coach Aaron Schwanz was evident during the interview process. They do an amazing job of tying the defense's back end to the defensive front. Being a Georgia native with tremendous southeast ties, he becomes another great addition to our recruiting team. We look forward to a lot of tackles for loss in our future from Coach Rowan and his defensive line unit!"
Rowan spent the 2021 season as the defensive line coach at Washington, working with one of the stingiest defenses in the country. The Huskies allowed just 22.7 points per game and averaged more than five tackles per loss per game.
"I'm fired up for this opportunity to join Coach Helton's staff at Georgia Southern," Rowan said in the release. "I can't wait to get back to my roots in the great state of Georgia! I know the tremendous pride and traditions of this program run deep, and I am honored to be able to get this program back to the championship level that Eagle Nation is accustomed to."
Rowan arrived at Washington as a defensive analyst in March 2019 and was named the Huskies' defensive line coach in February of this year, after two seasons as an analyst.
Rowan was listed on 247Sports' "30 Under 30" listing of rising stars in college football in 2019.
Rowan came to Washington after serving as a graduate assistant coach at Florida Atlantic in 2017 and '18.
After working as an assistant football coach at Northwest High School in Clarksville, Tennessee, Rowan began his college coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Southern Miss in 2015 and '16, where his attention was focused on the defensive line.
The first year at Southern Miss, Rowan worked on the same staff as his former Lassiter coach, Chip Lindsey, then the Golden Eagles' offensive coordinator. Rowan was a 2010 graduate of Lassiter, where he was the defensive leader of the Trojans' 2009 state quarterfinal team alongside quarterback Hutson Mason and late tight end Philip Lutzenkirchen.
A four-year letterman as a defensive lineman and linebacker at Austin Peay, Rowan received his bachelor's degree in history and education in 2014. He earned a master's degree from Southern Miss in 2016.
