MARIETTA -- Lassiter defeated Creekview in straight sets in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Lady Trojans won 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 and advanced to a second-round match Saturday at Buford.
Lassiter started the first set in control and set the tone for the match. Katie Bochnaik’s 10 assists helped it maintain control throughout.
Lassiter rode the momentum into the second set as it took a commanding 12-5 lead.
Creekview tried to survive the third set and played with a lot of energy, but Lassiter went on a late run to close the match.
Bochniak led the Lady Trojans with 30 assists, five kills and four digs. Sofia Cornelissen had 11 digs, two kills and two aces, while Rebecca Watkins finished with 10 kills and three blocks.
Lassiter coach Greg Hodge said he was happy that his team is moving on, but he saw mistakes that need to be cleaned up.
“I’m pleased we are moving on, but there is still some work to be done,” Hodge said.
While still playing with the same lineup, Hodge said building chemistry and trust will be important as the team moves through the playoffs.
“We are moving on, and that's the No. 1 thing for us,” Hodge said. “Chemistry and trusting each other is going to be big for us.”
Creekview coach Jessica Estes said her team was excited coming into the match after a year filled with obstacles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. She said it was just a mental game that came down to mistakes.
“We have now felt how it is to come to state and, hopefully, they can remember what this felt like and learn from it and build on it going into next season,” Estes said.
Ellie Johnson finished with 10 kills and two blocks, while Morgan McClure added 10 kills for Creekview.
