Cobb County will be well represented when the Georgia High School Association state traditional wrestling meet gets underway Thursday in Macon.
In all, 72 wrestlers -- 49 boys and 23 girls -- earned spots out of sectional wrestling sites across the state on Saturday, finishing sixth or better. Fifteen earned sectional championships including Joey Robinson and Cherihk Koita from Pope, David Panone from Lassiter, Wheeler's Zyan Hall, McEachern's Ricky Motley and Walker's Austin Westbrook. Nine girls also won titles including Allatoona's Brooke French, Kennesaw Mountain's Genevieve An, Lassiter's May Prado, Marietta's Lisa Glymph, North Cobb's Isabelle Welsh and Mia Garro, Osborne's Tatiana DeJesus Cano and Kiarra Nylander, and Wheeler's Manoela Ammedia.
Lassiter, competing in the Class AAAAAA sectional in Lawrenceville, qualified the most wrestlers with 10, led by sectional champion Panone at 138 pounds. The senior rolled through his competition before having the championship match forfeited by Buford's Gavin Pope.
Pope and Wheeler will send seven and five wrestlers respectively, Sprayberry had two and Allatoona, Kell and Osborne had one apiece.
The Greyhounds' Robinson, wrestling at 160 pounds, pinned Buford's Grayson Santee, and Koita (285) pinned Valdosta's Aaron Inman. Hall brought home a title for the Wildcats at 170 pounds by earning a 4-1 decision over Buford's Conor McCloskey.
Allatoona's Luke Bullard (106), Osborne's Cole Nicholson and Sprayberry's Josh Sanders (126) earned runner-up finishes.
In Class AAAAAAA, Cobb qualified nine wrestlers from each of the two sections.
McEachern qualified eight wrestlers from its sectional in Lawrenceville, while Pebblebrook had one. The Indians were led by Ricky Motley, who claimed the 145-pound championship with a 6-0 decision over Newton's Jamar Hassan. Shamaad Price (126) added a runner-up finish.
In the sectional at LakePoint, Harrison had four wrestlers qualify, Marietta and Hillgrove will send two and Walton had one qualify.
The Blue Devils' Jon Peralta was runner-up at 152 pounts.
In the Class A sectional at Hazelhurst, Walker had three wrestlers qualify for state while Mount Paran Christian had two.
Austin Westbrook earned a sectional title at 132 pounds with a 10-2 major decision over Strong Rock Christian's Joseph Kindred.
The Eagles' Kason Brooks finished second at 145 pounds.
In the sectional in Lawrenceville, Osborne qualified eight wrestlers for the 10-weight class, all-girls state tournament.
De Jesus Cano claimed the title at 152 pounds by pinning Campbell's Alex Delarosa. Kiarra Nylander won the championship at 225 pounds with a pin of Grovetown's Mary Scott.
Allatoona, Campbell, Kell and South Cobb each had two wrestlers qualify, while Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern and Wheeler each had one.
The Lady Buccaneers' French won a sectional championship at 122 pounds with a 7-2 decision over Grovetown's Taylor Tran. Lassiter's Prado (132) pinned Newnan's Madison Steiner, the Lady Mustangs' An (142) won her sectional by pinning Lakeside-Evans' Tessa, and Wheeler's Manoela Ammedia (102) pinned Haley Burgess of Woodstock.
From the sectional at LakePoint, North Cobb had three wrestlers qualify and finished with two champions.
Welsh (132) pinned Denbark's Hayden Hilderbrand, and Garro defeated Kelsea Whitaker from Colquitt County by an 8-3 decision.
Glymph (102), Marietta's lone qualifier, pinned Eagles Landing's Kai-Emoni Whiteside to win her title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.