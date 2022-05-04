When Lambert lacrosse coach Nate Hamilton turned his hat backward midway through Tuesday’s second round matchup against Pope, he knew victory was in sight.
After having its undefeated season snapped by the Greyhounds two weeks ago, the Longhorns got their revenge in grand fashion with a 15-2 win to advance to the elite eight.
On a night where the Lambert could do no wrong, Hamilton was excited to keep the season alive and move onto the next round.
“We struggle on Saturdays for whatever reason,” Hamilton said of their loss to Pope in the regular season. “(Tuesday), our guys had a little extra motivation. They were fired up. It’s playoff time, so it’s different. Offensively, we moved the ball so well. We shared it and guys were scoring. The defense was awesome. Hunter Klosterman was awesome. Our guys were ready to play.”
Lambert couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. After managing to score just five goals in their loss to Pope, a season-low, the Longhorns scored their fifth goal Tuesday night with 7:58 left in the second quarter.
At that point the Longhorns led 5-0.
“That was everything,” Hamilton said of the great start. “Pope is a great team and they ride really well. If you can’t clear the ball, you’re in trouble. To score quickly was huge for us. It really changed the momentum of the game.”
Pope responded with back-to-back goals by Rigdon Greene and Liam Murray over the next two minutes to trim the deficit to 5-2. Lambert called two timeouts in the closing minutes of the first half and it paid dividends as Danny Kesselring scored with 23 seconds remaining in the first half.
Heading into halftime leading 6-2, the Longhorns went on the attack and scored seven more goals in the third quarter. Freshman Brooks Wehman scored three of his team-high four goals to take a commanding 13-2 lead into the final quarter.
On defense, Lambert shut Pope out in the second half.
