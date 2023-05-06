DULUTH – Walton was just over a minute away from winning its first boys soccer state championship since 2011, but before the celebration could start, Lambert's Santino Barrionuevo interfered.
Down 3-2, the senior midfielder chipped a shot from the near left side over the head of Raiders goal keeper Jason Varghese and into the net at the far post with 1:18 left to play to tie the game and send it to overtime. He also provided the game-winning penalty kick to help Lambert claim the Class AAAAAAA state championship with a 4-3 victory (5-4 in penalty kicks) at Duluth High School. The title was the fourth in the Longhorns program history.
“If (Barrionuevo) attempts that shot 10 more times, he probably misses nine,” Walton coach Bruce Wade said. “But he hit it (Friday) when it counted and credit to him.”
Following two uneventful 10-minute overtime periods, the Longhorns (21-1-1) made all five of its penalty kick attempts capped by Barrionuevo's game-winner. Walton managed to convert four but it's fifth shot missed high.
“Words are really hard to come by at this moment,” Lambert coach Chris Wilson said. “It is such an amazing feeling.”
Jaoa Ramos scored all three of Walton's goals during regulation. His second and third goals could not have come at a more critical time.
The Raiders (15-5-2) were trailing 2-1 with less than 20 minutes remaining in the second half. Ramos intercepted a ball from Lambert goalkeeper Zach Linder and put it right back into the net for the equalizer at the 18:54 mark. Three minutes later, he put Walton in front when he took a loose ball and booted it into the goal from roughly 20 yards out.
Ramos' first goal came early in the first half to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Lambert tied it just before halftime when Mason Keith took the ball down field, went one on one with Varghese before finishing.
The Longhorns would take their first lead early in the second half Cole Nelson beat out a Walton defender before putting the ball in from the left side of the penalty box.
