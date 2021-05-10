SUWANEE – Emerson Zimmerman’s goal seven minutes into Monday’s final four match between Lambert and Walton was all the Lady Longhorns needed to top the Lady Raiders 1-0 and secure a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
Zimmerman’s goal came off an assist from Caroline Casperson, nipping the bottom half of the cross bar and falling down and into the net.
"She's a clinical finisher,” Lambert coach Scott Luthart said. “She's had a bunch like that this year. In a big game like this, I kind of talked in pregame about how I wanted my forwards to be visible and be lethal. I know we get a lot of input on the scoreboard from the midfield lately, which is great, because that makes it harder for them to stop us as a team because we have so many weapons, but in a big game like this, a lot of times you're going to expect a forward to be the one to kind of pull you through to get the game-winner."
Lambert, which will face county rival West Forsyth in the title game, opened the match with intense pressure from its back line and midfield, challenging each Walton possession.
Casperson intercepted a pass deep inside Walton’s third early, forcing the Raiders to knock it out of play and allow Lambert its first corner of the match just two minutes in.
Zimmerman struck five minutes later, scoring from about 35 yards out.
Casperson nearly added another 90 seconds later off an open look, but the ball bounced off the top post.
Walton had a couple of chances midway through the first half, first on a corner then on a free kick, but each attempt was saved by Lambert keeper Heidi Harris.
The Lady Raiders lost senior defender Lindsay Jenson to an injury right before halftime.
"To Walton's credit, they game planned and essentially when they didn't have the ball, it was more of a 4-5-1, and when they wanted, they sprung a midfielder up top and went 4-4-2,” Luthart said. “As a coach trying to adjust on the fly during a match, that's hard to explain in the middle of play. We kind of addressed it at halftime, but I'm just super proud of our defense. Against a team like that plays like that, and has that much talent and ability, and to hold them off the scoreboard -- we bent, but we didn't break."
Walton entered the match with a 14-3 record and had not been shut out all season.
The two teams played even during the second half, as the Lady Raiders were unable to crack Lambert’s back line or solve Harris, who snagged a pair of saves in the final 2:25.
"Credit to them. I mean, they came to play today,” Lambert senior Maddie Franz said. “They had pace going forward, and we were able to slow it down, so we did good at that. They were pressing us all game long and never stopped putting us under pressure. It was hard for us to build out of the back, but we were able to get that goal early and hold them off."
