ALPHARETTA -- The first three quarters were a struggle for Lambert.
Facing off against Walton in the 6A-7A state championship game at Denmark High School, the Longhorns found themselves down four goals early and traded by two heading into the fourth quarter.
Needing a special final period to repeat as champs, they got one.
Just 2-for-23 on shot attempts in the first three quarters, Lambert scored five times in the final 12 minutes and stunned the Raiders with a 7-4 victory to give the Longhorns back-to-back state championships. They scored the final seven goals of the game after trailing 4-0 early in the second quarter.
“(Walton) played lights out in the first half,” Lambert coach Nate Hamilton said. “Their goalie was on fire and we couldn’t get in a rhythm. In the second half, we put one in the net and it just kind of kept flowing from there. To shut Walton out in the second half is absolutely incredible. The defense was awesome and the offense stepped up.”
Hamilton said that was the best fourth quarter the Longhorns have probably ever played.
Accuracy was an issue in the first three quarters, but it was lights out when the game mattered the most. They were 5 of 8 on shot attempts in the fourth quarter with two coming from sophomore Charlie Goldstein. He knotted the game 4-4 before senior Danny Kesselring gave the Longhorns the lead 5-4 with just under seven minutes remaining.
The Raiders grabbed an early 1-0 lead at the 8:57 mark and went on to score two more times in the quarter. Lambert had its opportunities to score, but failed to capitalize around the circle.
Their best scoring opportunity came while trailing 1-0 when Brooks Wehman flashed in front of the goal uncovered. A pass attempt to Wehman sailed high, however and the missing scoring opportunity proved costly as the Raiders gained possession, marched down the field and scored to extend their lead to 2-0 with 4:03 left in the quarter.
Following another Lambert scoring miss with under two minutes left, Walton scored again. The Longhorn goalie was pulled out of the goal, leaving plenty of space for the Raiders to score and they extended their lead to three goals with 1:27 left.
With 9:34 to play in the first half, Walton scored again on a shot from distance to extend their lead to 4-0.
In desperate need of a goal, the Longhorns finally got one when Danny Kesselring found an open Wehman who rocketed a ball past the Walton keeper to trim the Raiders lead to 4-1 with 2:45 left in the first half.
The Raiders attempted just seven shots in the first half, but connected on four of them. Lambert out-shot the Raiders, 12-7, but were only able to connect on one.
Just 1:34 into the third quarter, Lambert’s Brent Starcher scored to cut Walton’s lead to 4-2.
Walton very nearly extended its lead to 5-2 just seconds into the fourth quarter when a wide-open Raider ran straight at the goal, only to fumble the ball and give it back to the Longhorns. From that point on, the Longhorns rolled.
Chris Harper scored on a pass from Suh to trim Walton’s lead to 4-3 with 9:10 left. Less than two minutes later, Goldstein raced down the center of the field and scored to tie the game at 4-4. The Longhorns won the ensuing face-off and less than a minute later, took their first lead of the game 5-4 when Kesseling fired a rocket into the back of the net from 18 yards out.
Just over a minute later, Goldstein scored his second goal of the quarter, this time on a shot that hit the top right-hand corner after not taking a shot on goal with the Walton goalie missing.
“Charlie was incredible,” Hamilton said. “He didn’t shoot on a wide-open cage and then he hit one top right corner with a goalie in there. That was unbelievable. Shoutout to him and to Hunter Klosterman for pitching a shutout in the second half.”
Lambert tacked on one last goal from Wehman, a fitting ending to the game for freshman who was responsible for the first goal of the game for the Longhorns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.